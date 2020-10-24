Heading into the 2020 college football season, Penn State was expected to return one of the top running back groups in the country, consisting of Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, among a duo of talented freshmen.

However this week Penn State confirmed Brown, the No. 1 back out of the group, could potentially miss the season due to an undisclosed medical condition.

While the Nittany Lions viewed the absence of Brown as a big loss, the team knew it had some very capable backs waiting in the wing.

Noah Cain was the next back in line, coming off of an impressive freshman season where he was a big contributor to Penn State’s offense.

Cain started off the 2020 season by contributing to an impressive seven minute, thirteen play opening drive in Penn State's season opener against Indiana, where his establishing of the run allowed for the passing game to open up as well.

But just after that drive, Cain left the game with an apparent injury, walking off the field in frustration while his team continued on.

That would be the end of the sophomore back's action in Penn State's 36-35 overtime loss to the Hoosiers, as he was seen on the sideline with a boot on his left foot shortly after.

He finished the day with just 13 yards on three carries.

From then on the Penn State offense was simply not the same, as the young backfield of Ford and freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee, were not able to sustain the type of production Cain showed in his very limited action.

“We’ve lost a couple of running backs,” Franklin said. “So you know, playing for the first time that factors into this a little bit.”

Lee showed flashes of his dynamic ability as the Nittany Lion offense got back on track right as the freshman started to get comfortable and rushed for 35 yards on six carries.

Ford also helped the Nittany Lion offense, totaling 69 yards on 20 carries while scoring a touchdown.

The offense not only struggled for a stretch but went completely out of sync, turning the ball over three times between Sean Clifford’s two interceptions along with Will Levis’ fumble in the red zone.

It wasn’t until Penn State made some second half adjustments that it was able to figure out its rushing attack, and by that time, the Hoosiers had been kept in the game for too long.

Ultimately, the run game was not able to be saved by Sean Clifford, despite a career performance on the ground — rushing for 119 yards on the ground on 17 attempts.

Ultimately, Clifford said he failed to make enough plays in big spots.

“I just play the game how I think I have to play it and you just have to make plays when you have to,” Clifford said. “You just look back and wish you could’ve made one or two more.”

Another leader of the offense, tight end Pat Freiermuth, knows his team can be better despite what they’ve had to overcome.

Freiermuth had a solid 60 receiving yards and added a touchdown, but wasn’t satisfied with his group’s performance despite the absence of the top two backs on the depth chart.

“It's a combination of things, I don't think our attention to detail is great, including myself, I think that we started fast but we’ve gotta continue that mentality and continue that momentum and we didn’t do that,” Freiermuth said. “You turn the ball over so many times and you can't win the game by doing that.”

But while this loss will likely be one that hurts, there is optimism that Penn State can succeed with this group of young backs moving forward.

"The whole game is just a lack of focus on one or two plays, especially the two turnovers,” Clifford said. “I felt good, but at the same time you can't make those errors, especially when the turnover battle is so important."

