Fans around the Big Ten have had mixed reactions to the conference’s decision to drop the minimum requirement of six games played to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship.

That ruling allows Ohio State, which is likely to finish with just five games played if it doesn’t reschedule an opponent this weekend, to play Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship.

A lot of fans were not happy with the outcome of the Big Ten’s decision to allow the Buckeyes into the championship.

Some thought that Indiana deserved to play in the conference title game.

Others thought that the Big Ten made the right decision by allowing Ohio State to compete for the title.

