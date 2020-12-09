Fans around the Big Ten have had mixed reactions to the conference’s decision to drop the minimum requirement of six games played to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship.

That ruling allows Ohio State, which is likely to finish with just five games played if it doesn’t reschedule an opponent this weekend, to play Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship.

A lot of fans were not happy with the outcome of the Big Ten’s decision to allow the Buckeyes into the championship.

And they get this week off. Talk about being catered to. I really hope NW just owns them after all that nonsense — Jackson (@WhiteHype3) December 9, 2020

This is saying rules do not mean anything when it comes to OSU. What a joke and very disrespectful to@the rest of the B1G teams. I’m sure @HuskerFBNation is not thrilled for them — frances neff (@fmneff88) December 9, 2020

Congratulations formcaving in to OSU. The conference was in no hurry to assist Wisconsin when they were leading the West and didn't have enough games played. Just admit that you are subservient to OSU's whims and desires. — JBurk (@jburk99) December 9, 2020

You have to wonder if they would have come to the same decision if Ohio State had enough games and Wisconsin was 5-0 instead of 3-2 or 2-3. Moot point but I think we all know the answer. — Tim Harris (@timharris0323) December 9, 2020

Some thought that Indiana deserved to play in the conference title game.

I’m embarrassed for the B1G. Moving the goalposts for for O$U. Now the big ten championship game is going to be a blowout and I know I’m not gunna watch. The nation needed and wanted an IU vs NU title game. — StephenDerz (@StephenVonDerA) December 9, 2020

BS IU got robbed — Jason (@Jason94920499) December 9, 2020

Step one: establish rules of competition. Step two: whoops, the agreed rules don’t achieve the desired outcome. Step three: change the rules after the fact to achieve desired outcome. — HoosierInChapelHill (@HoosierInCH) December 9, 2020

BigTen explaining their “competitive analysis” to IU fans: pic.twitter.com/4amQcsIY5e — Big Penix (@JRshadowrecruit) December 9, 2020

Others thought that the Big Ten made the right decision by allowing Ohio State to compete for the title.

Anyone who disagrees with this isn’t using logic. Big ten didn’t have a season, it changed its mind and now we have a season. Ohio state beat Indiana and only missed one game to covid on their own doing just like Indiana. If you are upset beat Ohio State — Austin Shappell (@shappellaustin) December 9, 2020

Why are people so pissed the Big Ten wants their best team in the title game? — 🥔 Perez #NattySZN (9-3)(5-0) (@cavsfan_421) December 9, 2020

A rare moment when common sense prevails ... — Todd McElmurray (@ToddMcElmurray) December 9, 2020

I understand folks arguing about the change in rules being unfair and I would agree - If the outcome of this weekend mattered to determine who played in the championship game. They could’ve assigned OSU a loss for this game and they still would’ve gone to the title game. — Carmen (@OurHonor1870) December 9, 2020