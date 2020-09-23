As James Franklin and his team begin to prepare for the start of the 2020 Big Ten season, one thing is for sure — nothing's for sure.

This is going to be a fall season filled with uncertainty as the eight game, eight week regular season is less than a month away from kickoff.

So with an opening game against Indiana just a few weeks out, Franklin will look to ramp up practice as soon as possible to make up for a whole offseason’s worth of preparation.

“From a practice perspective, from a meeting perspective leading up to the season is just going to be very different,” Franklin said. “So I just think we just have to approach it that way and if you try to keep forcing it back into the normal model that's not going to work.”

Franklin knows Penn State will have to get creative in order to make a new model that works.

“It's going to be being creative and thinking outside the box and, and working not only with the staff and the training staff and the medical professionals, but also our players,” Franklin said.

Penn State will begin full contact practices on Sept. 30, the first day daily testing will be implemented in the Big Ten.

It’s clear the average game week routine won’t be like normal, but with every other Big Ten team having the same disadvantage, the Nittany Lions can flip the script with their preparation.

Not only will these practices be crucial for game planning and getting back in shape as Franklin mentioned, it's been a while since these athletes have truly been on a football field at 100% speed.

Gaining back speed at practice will be critical for Penn State’s season if the team wants a shot at finally making the College Football Playoff.

This will all have to be done within the new guidelines set by the Big Ten, which Franklin said are the strictest protocols in college sports.

If these rules aren’t abided by, it can ruin all the preparation in an instant with big penalties awaiting those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines.

“I would think it's safe to say probably the most stringent protocols in college athletics and maybe even professional athletics,” Franklin said. “So the reality is that if we're not following the rules, you're going to be out, you know for a large number of days and miss not only practices but games as well, and nobody wants that, especially in a reduced season.”

So while these upcoming practices are going to be key for Penn State, it has to remain disciplined, as a minor infraction with these rules could result in a non-desirable punishment.

“I think the biggest thing for all of us is we just can't look at anything like how we've done it in the past," Franklin said. "This is all different, the schedule is going to be different, camp if you call it camp is also going to be very different.”