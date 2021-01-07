Penn State offensive lineman CJ Thorpe will not be returning for his final season in Happy Valley.
Thorpe announced he will enter the transfer portal Thursday afternoon after four years with the Nittany Lions.
Savage Out ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/AlwQzOaPPh— CJ Thorpe (@Truk_Savage) January 7, 2021
The Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, native made three starts at right guard this season, following five starts in 2019, but has decided to pursue being a defensive lineman at another program.
