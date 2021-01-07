Wisconsin, CJ Thorpe (69)
Buy Now

Offensive lineman CJ Thorpe (69) celebrates after the football game against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov 10, 2018. No. 21 Penn State defeated the Badgers 22-10.

 Aabha Vora

Penn State offensive lineman CJ Thorpe will not be returning for his final season in Happy Valley.

Thorpe announced he will enter the transfer portal Thursday afternoon after four years with the Nittany Lions.

The Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, native made three starts at right guard this season, following five starts in 2019, but has decided to pursue being a defensive lineman at another program.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags