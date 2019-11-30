With Penn State clinging to a 7-3 lead late in the second quarter, quarterback Will Levis dropped back to throw, and launched a pass downfield in the direction of wide receiver Daniel George.

George went up for the ball inside the Rutgers 3-yard line, but it was a defensive back who came down with the interception, instead of a potentially game-changing touchdown for Penn State.

As it became clear that the ball was intercepted, the excitement in Beaver Stadium turned into a collective sigh. Penn State had squandered another chance to extend its lead going into the half, and its quarterback only had 21 passing yards through the opening 30 minutes.

But in front of a partisan crowd that grew more restless with each passing second, the Nittany Lions turned to their ground game in the final two quarters, and the rushing attack came through when it mattered most.

“I feel like we got rolling [in the second half] and kept the defense on its toes more,” running back Journey Brown said. “We knew that we had to do whatever it took to get in the end zone, and that’s about it.”

Led by Brown — who finished with 103 yards and three touchdowns on the day — Penn State ran the ball 46 times for a total of 252 yards.

The hosts averaged 5.5 yards per rush, despite a hesitance to run the ball in the first half, especially in crucial situations.

Instead, Penn State continued to throw the ball on third down, a curious choice considering that the Nittany Lions have struggled with throwing the ball downfield all season long, and taking deep shots with Levis at quarterback was not proving to be a successful philosophy.

Levis did not exactly light up the Scarlet Knights defense through the air, as he finished with 81 passing yards on just eight completions. He was visibly uncomfortable in the pocket for the entirety of the contest, and struggled to get the ball out of his hand when Rutgers brought pressure.

These struggles through the air bled into the offense’s efficiency as Penn State was only 3-of-10 on third down against the Scarlet Knights, most of which were in passing situations.

But after the break, it seemed as if Penn State made it a point to lean into its run-first mentality with Levis at the helm of the offense, and it only took three plays for the Nittany Lions to get in the end zone after the half, all of which came on the ground.

And when it needed to salt the game away in the final quarter, Penn State sealed the victory with an eight-play, 44 yard touchdown drive that featured seven running plays and was capped off by Brown’s third rushing touchdown of the game.

“The offensive line has been doing a fantastic job [of blocking] all year,” Brown said. “As a running back, we’re just trying to take advantage of our opportunities when they’re presented to us, and I thought we did that.”

Levis himself racked up 108 yards on seven attempts and averaged over six yards per carry in the process. The redshirt freshman broke off runs of 14, 30 and 49 yards on his way to a career day rushing the football.

This follows a game against Ohio State in which the Nittany Lions’ stagnation in the passing game was bailed out by the efforts of Levis and Brown on the ground, specifically on consecutive touchdown drives in the third quarter to cut into the Buckeye lead and make the game competitive.

“Obviously Will Levis rushing for 100 yards is a big deal — he ran the ball hard and physical — and Journey [Brown] continues to grow and get better,” James Franklin said. “We had two guys [on Saturday] with 100 yards rushing for the first time since 2015.”

It took the better part of 12 weeks, but Penn State might have finally discovered its offensive identity as a run-first team.

Sure, the Nittany Lions had won nine of their first 11 games this season, but the running game was not necessarily the focal point of its offense.

But on Saturday, the Nittany Lions generated just over 76 percent of their offense on the ground, and controlled the time of possession battle en route to its third 10-win season in the last four years.

“We’ve been trying to emphasize running the ball every week, in order to set up our passing game,” offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said. “We just think that if we block correctly, any of our guys have a great chance to hit the hole and make a big play.”