At this time last year, KJ Hamler was the flashy new wide receiver that fans were looking forward to see for the first time.

Now, the redshirt sophomore is the veteran of the group who has to become a leader not only for the receivers, but for the team as a whole.

“There are guys who are thrust into leadership roles that probably under typical situations would not be. KJ Hamler is a guy like that,” James Franklin said. “He’s kinda the old guy at that position right now.”

Hamler is still relatively new — only in his second year of eligibility, even though he’s been on campus for three years. But that’s older than most of the others in that group.

Jahan Dotson is a true sophomore. Justin Shorter is a redshirt freshman. Hamler is the guy tasked with grooming the new crop of pass-catchers.

“It’s great to have KJ as a leader just because he has the most experience in our room, teaching us about some things he sees on the field that sometimes we don’t see,” Dotson said. “His energy every day, he brings great energy to the locker room, to the receiver room. I feel like that’s huge to have. Just when some guys are down, some guys are tired and he brings that energy to keep the morale up… He always brings that energy up. He’s always laughing, he always has a smile on his face. It can pick you up in a blink of an eye.”

That energy is something that Hamler admits was an area he had to work on.

“It’s kinda hard at times. You gotta act like a leader at all times,” Hamler said. “I let my emotions show a lot, especially on the field that I did last year that I can’t really do this year.”

And it’s not just in the locker room where his presence is felt amongst the young guys. His play on the field is rubbing off on them as well.

“I love to perfect my route running, and taking little things that he does that works and implementing them into my game,” Dotson said. “That’s been huge for me.”

While becoming a leader was one of Hamler’s goals, it became a reality far sooner than he thought.

“I was hoping for it, but it came fast. I wasn’t expecting it this quick,” Hamler said. “I wasn’t expecting to play as much last year, but I just worked my tail off last year. I’m glad it did and I’m stepping up to the plate.”

With just under four weeks until the season opener against Idaho, Hamler has embraced this role and is looking forward to growing in it throughout the season.

“I do look at myself as a team leader now,” Hamler said. “Becoming a rookie to a vet real quick, I had to grow up a little fast, mature more, just to be a big brother to everybody else on the team. Just helping them out, being there for people, being there for my teammates at all needs, it makes me more of a leader.”