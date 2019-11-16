KJ Hamler exited the game in the first quarter with an injury and did not return.

Noah Cain didn’t play a single snap.

Penn State’s offense still did enough to get a win.

The Nittany Lions put up 34 points and outscored a potent Indiana offense with their star wide receiver on the sidelines for the majority of the game.

Hamler makes up over 30 percent of Penn State’s passing offense, leads the team in touchdown receptions and is capable of scoring on virtually every play with his explosiveness.

“We found out around the second quarter that he wasn’t going to return to the game so we just knew as a receiver group that our main guy was going down so the rest of us have to step up and make plays,” sophomore wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “And we made enough plays to come out with a win.”

Hamler still finished as Penn State’s leading receiver in the game thanks to his 41-yard catch early on, but the rest of the receiving corps took it upon themselves to step up.

It wasn’t just a single receiver that filled the void left by the No. 1 receiver, it was a group effort.

Dotson, Pat Freiermuth and Journey Brown each finished with two receptions for a combined 72 yards while Ricky Slade, Mac Hippenhammer and Nick Bowers each had one reception for a combined 45 yards.

Sean Clifford showed that he had trust in all his targets which isn’t something that has been apparent throughout the season. When Hamler is on the field he is almost always the first option that the first year quarterback looks to, and for good reason.

But today Clifford showed that he can really spread the ball around when his favorite option isn’t available, and the receiving corps embodied the next man up mentality.

“No one will talk better about KJ [Hamler] than I will, I love KJ to death and he’s one of my best friends but we always say ‘next man mentality’,” Clifford said. “Obviously KJ is such a dynamic player it’s hard to lose him in the game but Mac Hippenhammer stepped up and made some good plays, controlled what he could control — I’ll never say I don’t want KJ out there, I want KJ by my side every play if I can, hopefully he has a speedy recovery.”

At the end of the day, Clifford only completed 11 passes for 179 yards — the major reason for the team’s success after Hamler’s injury was the run game, which was also not at 100 percent as Noah Cain didn’t play at all.

Journey Brown had his second consecutive 100-yard game on the ground and Clifford contributed 55 yards of his own, including a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

“This is next man up mentality, just gotta keep going,” Brown said. “You know the ‘LawnBoyz’, we’re always ready to go, we’re like a green light, always on go — if they need us we’ll be there for the offense.”

The redshirt sophomore running back was a huge reason for the offense’s success after Hamler left the game.

Brown carried the ball 21 times for 105 yards, the most carries a single player has had for Penn State since Cain ran 22 times against Iowa and the second most rushing attempts by a single player on the season.

Now, as the clear No. 1 back for the Nittany Lions, Brown is getting into a groove and gaining momentum week by week.

“I definitely feel like I’m getting my feet under me,” Brown said. “Definitely feeling more comfortable with the offense and just knowing what I’m capable of and applying that to the field.”

In the end, Penn State showed that it doesn’t need Hamler to be the focal point of the offense to put up points.

The next man up mentality was on full display, and the selflessness and depth of the offense resulted in the team’s ninth win of the season.

“Well first thing I’d like to say is that I’m really proud of our guys because when you lose a guy like KJ, I didn’t see any issues or concern, obviously concern for KJ because that’s our brother, but other guys stepped up, coaches stepped up,” James Franklin said. “Did it morph us a little bit? Yeah, probably, but I don’t know if it was because KJ wasn’t there or if it was because we were able to run the ball.”

“I think the depth that we have at the running back position has been helpful, and the depth we have at the receiver position has been helpful — we didn’t have KJ for the rest of the game but we’re pretty hopeful that we’ll have him for next week.”