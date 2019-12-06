On Friday afternoon, the Compensation Committee of the Penn State Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract extension for James Franklin.

It was immediately announced that the new contract was going to run through 2025, but what was missing from the release was the terms, like how much Franklin is now getting paid.

And while that is the information everyone was waiting for, it doesn’t matter.

What does matter is the commitment that the university is making around Franklin in paying the assistant coaches and upgrading facilities in order for Penn State to continue its upward trend as a program.

Franklin does not run this program alone. There is a lot of cogs that make the machine that is Penn State football run and the investment in that is what is going to take this program to the next level.

Right now on the Penn State coaching staff, there are multiple coaches who are overqualified for their jobs.

Brent Pry, the Nittany Lions defensive coordinator, could easily be a head coach at the FBS level.

Defensive line coach, Sean Spencer, could at least be a defensive coordinator at the FBS level and possibly more.

Although he said those days are behind him earlier this season, offensive line coach Matt Limegrover served as an offensive coordinator once before.

Joe Lorig, who is in his first season as special teams coordinator, has served as a defensive coordinator in the past.

This list could go on and on about the qualifications of the assistants on this Penn State coaching staff.

It is time to pay them, to reward them, because these assistants are the people that are going to take Penn State to the next level and keeping them intact is paramount.

Franklin and Penn State lost one of these assistants, Joe Moorhead, to Mississippi State a few seasons ago.

Moorhead took a team struggling with an offensive identity and made them one of the top offenses in the country.

And two seasons later, the Nittany Lions are still searching for the same offensive productivity.

Maybe, just maybe if Penn State paid Moorhead more, he wouldn’t have left to pursue the promotion at Mississippi State.

This move was a promotion for Moorhead and Franklin prides himself on not having coordinators leave to take lateral positions and they haven’t.

Josh Gattis’ move to Alabama being a prime example.

The overall point of this is Franklin is in the news for his extension, he is in the news for the amount of money he is making, but it is time for Penn State to also award his assistants and make a commitment to the vision that Franklin has.

This commitment however isn’t just done through Franklin’s assistant coaches, a big part of it is in the facilities that Penn State has.

And frankly, the facilities that the Nittany Lions have are not up to standards for a program consistently competing in the top-10.

In a 24/7Sports article from August, the popular recruiting website ranked the 25 best college facilities in the country.

Penn State was absent from the list.

Facilities can help in a team preparation and all that jazz, but where they really make a difference is in recruiting.

And if Penn State wants to stop losing recruits to Ohio State and other schools, the facilities are an easy thing to invest in to make the difference.

Penn State is a program trending in the right direction and the Nittany Lions are on the verge of breaking into new ground and truly becoming an elite program and Franklin should receive a lot of credit for this.

And on Friday he did through a new contract, but it doesn’t matter if Penn State doesn’t invest in the pieces around Franklin.