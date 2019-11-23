COLUMBUS, Ohio — Down 21-0, Sean Clifford grabbed at his leg as he laid on the field injured.

Will Levis looked on from the sidelines knowing that he may very well be taking the next snap against the No. 2 team in the country.

“It’s something as a backup quarterback you have to always make yourself ready for,” Levis said. “You’re not playing on the sideline but you still want to stay somewhat loose, you never know what’s going to happen, and then it actually happens and in that moment it's like, ‘this is for real.’”

What happened in the remaining 10 minutes of the third quarter made it seem like the Nittany Lions might just pull off a miracle comeback on the road, and Levis was a major factor.

The redshirt freshman led the 17-0 run that Penn State went on after Clifford’s injury with tough runs and smart decision making.

“Early on we couldn’t get things going offensively, especially with the running game which made us a little one dimensional,” James Franklin said. “Sean [Clifford] has not been healthy really the last couple weeks and it takes an aspect out of our offense, and then when we were able to get Will [Levis] involved it opened up another aspect of our offense and we were able to battle back there.”

His presence in the backfield and his ability to use his legs helped propel the run game, which was huge for the Nittany Lions after a first half that saw just 11 total yards rushing as a team.

Whether it was a strategic decision or born out of necessity, Penn State’s decision to pound the run is what turned defensive takeaways into points on the offensive end.

“[Franklin] just told us we were going to run the ball a lot more, and of course the ‘LawnBoyz’ were ready and prepared for that,” running back Journey Brown said. “The run game opened up for us when [Will Levis] came in, it just started clicking, he kind of made his own stuff shake just by the way he played — he started seeing the holes and when he got down hill they started focusing on him and it opened up for us.”

Levis was the second leading rusher in the game and carried the ball 19 times compared to just 11 passing attempts.

Brown, who finished the game as the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher with 64 yards, had the first score of the game after breaking a few tackles and finding the endzone.

“I never lost confidence, I knew even when we were down 21 we could still come back in this game, there’s still time on the clock,” Brown said. “It’s not over until the fat lady sings and I didn’t hear her singing at that time so we kept pushing.”

While Penn State kept pushing for the entirety of the third quarter, the comeback effort ultimately fell short as the magic wore off in the final 15 minutes.

The Nittany Lions’ backup quarterback threw an interception in the fourth that really hurt the team’s chances of completing the comeback. Levis kept the ball on an RPO and threw the ball to tight end Pat Freiermuth who was bracketed by two Buckeye defenders, one of which came away with the ball.

“Completely on me, I was reading the guy and I thought I made the right read, pulling through and I just didn’t see the whole picture,” Levis said. “I thought I had made the right read but just made an errant throw.”

The communication between Levis and the offensive line wasn’t sharp late in the game either, and it resulted in a handful of false start penalties as well as miss-timed snaps that killed plays.

But despite Levis’ late game struggles, his overall performance surprised a lot of people, and proved that he is a viable option in an emergency situations.

“First couple plays, a little bit of jitters, but after that it’s kind of having fun,” Levis said. “It’s just like a practice, going against the defense and making the same reads that you’ve been making all week against the scout team.”