Penn State fell for the second time this season on Saturday and it fell in the rankings.
The Nittany Lions fell to No. 10in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Penn State is the third highest ranked Big Ten team behind Ohio State and Minnesota.
Here is the rest of the rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Utah
7. Oklahoma
8. Minnesota
9. Baylor
10. Penn State
11. Florida
12. Wisconsin
13. Michigan
14. Oregon
15. Auburn
16. Notre Dame
17. Iowa
18. Memphis
19. Cincinnati
20. Boise State
21. Oklahoma State
22. USC
23. Iowa State
24. Virginia Tech
25. Appalachian State