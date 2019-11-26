Penn State fell for the second time this season on Saturday and it fell in the rankings.

The Nittany Lions fell to No. 10in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Penn State is the third highest ranked Big Ten team behind Ohio State and Minnesota.

Here is the rest of the rankings:

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah

7. Oklahoma

8. Minnesota

9. Baylor

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Wisconsin

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. Auburn

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. Memphis

19. Cincinnati

20. Boise State

21. Oklahoma State

22. USC

23. Iowa State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Appalachian State