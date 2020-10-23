James Franklin added some depth to his receiving corps on Friday night.
Winston Eubanks, who spent the last three seasons at Division II Shippensburg, announced his transfer to Penn State on Friday.
Found a new home. #WeAre @coachjfranklin @CoachStubbs @DannKabalaPSU pic.twitter.com/oxfDT6IL8D— Wint (@WinstonEubanks) October 23, 2020
A redshirt junior, Eubanks was a two-year team captain at Shippensburg.
The Philadelphia native hauled in eight touchdowns on 896 yards last season with the Red Raiders and recorded 1,202 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.
