Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stepped up in the pocket, avoiding the powerful rush of Shaka Toney, as the Penn State defensive end crashed into the pocket.

Penix Jr.’s eyes continued to look in the end zone, searching for a target to give Indiana the 2-point conversion and the upset win over No. 8 Penn State in overtime.

The quarterback didn’t find anyone and took off to the near pylon.

As Penix Jr. laid out, reaching the ball as far as he could, his lower body was met by Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

Penix Jr. landed on the sidelines, the pylon went flying — both teams thought they won.

“I knew it was a touchdown as soon as I did it,” Penix Jr. told the media after the game. “I kept saying ‘it’s a touchdown, it’s a touchdown’ because I just knew.

“I made sure I gave everything I had in myself to get that touchdown.”

And while the decision to rule Penix Jr. in the end zone came with some controversy, senior safety Lamont Wade knows that call is out of the team's hands.

“It’s kinda all a blur honestly,” Wade said. “There were things we could’ve done better. Was the ball out at the end, who really knows? Does it matter right now? No, it doesn’t matter at all.

“[The 2-point conversion play] was something we could’ve done better.”

Tight end Pat Freiermuth expressed a similar sentiment.

“I did see the replay. I’m not going to voice my opinion on it,” Freiermuth said. “We shot ourselves in the foot too many times so we can’t get ourselves in that situation.”

James Franklin admittedly hadn’t seen the replay before talking to the media but was told the call was close.

“From what I was told, it could have gone either way,” Franklin said. “If it’s something that could have gone either way, then it’s inconclusive and the call stands.”

Franklin also stated he never got an explanation from the referee after the game.

“At the end of the game, you don’t get explanations. Once [the official] makes a decision, they run off the field,” Franklin said. “You’re never going to get an explanation at the end of the game, especially with a controversial player or call.”

Regardless of the call that didn’t go its way, Penn State isn’t focused on this one play or this one controversial call.

Instead, the Nittany Lions are focused on the 60-plus minutes before it and the costly mistakes, which ultimately led to Penn State’s first season opening loss since 2015.

In the moment as quarterback Sean Cifford waited for the decision from the referee on the 2-point conversion that is exactly what he thought of.

“It’s one of those things where I’m not going to sit there and hold my breath,” Clifford said. “Whatever the call is, the call is… obviously it didn't go our way but there’s a lot of plays that could have changed that.”

Throughout the 60 minutes against Indiana, Penn State struggled to execute, constantly hurting themselves with turnovers, penalties and special teams errors.

In Indiana’s final drive of regulation, when the Hoosiers needed a touchdown, the Nittany Lions were flagged twice, including a 15-yard personal foul that negated a sack.

“We put them in the game with penalties that shouldn’t have been thrown,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “We just have to be better in situations like that, and we’re gonna work on that.”

Overall, Penn State was penalized 10 times for 100 yards and turned the ball over three times.

Despite these numerous blunders, Penn State found itself in a position to win the game, taking over on downs at the Indiana 14-yard line with just 1:47 left on the clock.

Penn State had a one-point lead and Indiana only had one timeout remaining.

The Hoosiers decided to let Penn State score and sophomore running back Devyn Ford took the bait — realizing his decision the second he crossed the goal line.

“We went through that situation this week,” Franklin said. “We went through that situation on the sideline. We could’ve handled it better. I could’ve handled it better.”

This score gave Indiana the ball back with ample time to drive down the field and tie the game, which is exactly what happened.

Franklin said in a perfect world, Ford would’ve gained as many yards as he could before he went down, allowing Penn State to run out the clock.

But once again, Franklin knows his team's loss was because of more than just one blunder.

“I know in some ways people probably look at that one play,” Franklin said. “But there’s a lot of plays throughout the game that we should have done differently and could have handled better and could have made plays.”

A sloppy game was anticipated, due to both teams only having a month of practice in full pads to prepare for the game, however Penn State continued to make mistake after mistake, lacking the necessary details to win a Big Ten game.

“It comes back to the attention to detail. I talked to Devyn after,” Freiermuth said. “I told him to stay off social media, head down and just flush it down. I’m going to have his back regardless.

“I’m going to be there for him and it just didn’t come down to that one play.”

Ultimately though, Penn State knows the season opening loss is a setback but not one that defines the season.

How the Nittany Lions respond next week against a dominant Ohio State team will truly determine the legacy of this team.

“We need to keep fighting through all four quarters,” Porter Jr. said. “We can get hot at the end or get hot at the beginning and slow down.

“We just gotta always keep our foot on the pedal, keep working and grow from this. We are a strong team, so we’re gonna bounce back.”

