In each of the past three seasons, a sea of white has served as the backdrop for the set of ESPN’s College GameDay in its visits to State College.

This year, though, there will not be thousands of fans in attendance for the weekly college football show, as the venue for the broadcast will mirror that of Big Ten football games — a site with empty bleachers and ominous silence.

The crew will shoot the live program in Beaver Stadium before No. 18 Penn State welcomes No. 3 Ohio State, as the coronavirus makes it impossible to do a routine show on either Old Main Lawn or the HUB Lawn.

Host Rece Davis is most going to miss the variability the crowd brings to the show over its three-hour duration on Saturday morning.

“I’m really gonna miss Lee Corso crowd surfing alongside the Nittany Lion back toward Old Main,” Davis said. “I think we’ll miss the spontaneity that you get from the crowd and the instantaneous feedback when you say something they like or don’t like.”

The decision for GameDay to come to town for Penn State versus Ohio State was officially announced directly after the Nittany Lions’ overtime loss to Indiana in Week 1 of the Big Ten eight-game regular season slate.

Analyst Kirk Herbstreit was in Minneapolis for the primetime matchup of Minnesota versus Michigan when he saw the controversial two-point conversion that lost the game for Penn State play out from Bloomington, Indiana.

“I kept seeing the ball hit the ground and then hit the pylon and I’m like ‘There’s now way that’ll be good,’” Herbstreit said. “And then of course they said it was good, I was like ‘What in the heck?’”

Although Penn State’s undefeated hopes were flushed away early, Herbstreit was still impressed by what he saw from the Nittany Lions before the team moved to an 0-1 record.

“I think they played really well, with the exception of the turnovers and penalties,” Herbstreit said. “I know they lost the game, but I think when they went back and looked at the film, I’m sure there was enough to give them confidence.”

But now Penn State can right the ship with a statement win over the third-ranked Buckeyes in a game that would usually be the traditional White Out.

One of Herbstreit’s favorite scenes in all of college football, the White Out atmosphere is a highlight on the color commentator’s calendar each fall.

“It’s one of my favorite games to do all year, including national championships, those Rose Bowl, the semi-finals and all those big games,” Herbstreit said. “There’s something I always remember about the White Out.”

In a Beaver Stadium venue that will more likely resemble a Grey Out with barren bleachers this year, Herbstreit knows the ambience of the 106,572 seat stadium will be much different than from seasons past.

“We all brag every time we come to Penn State, we talk about the White Out and we talk about what an incredible atmosphere it is,” Herbstreit said. “The Penn State community really comes together, the players feed off of it and the team is obviously inspired.

“If you eliminate that aspect of it, it’s clearly a different game.”

While the crowd may not be able to make a difference in the pivotal contest for the Nittany Lions, Herbstreit has one player to keep an eye on who is a part of the “wild dogs.”

That player? Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh.

“Last year, the coaches talked enough about him to enough people that it got us excited to see what he can do,” Herbstreit said.

Oweh recorded two tackles in Penn State’s loss to Indiana, but got into the Hoosier backfield more than the stat sheet showed.

Coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he recorded five sacks and two forced fumbles, Oweh will be an integral piece of the puzzle for Penn State as it looks to re-enter College Football Playoff considerations.

And Oweh and the rest of his Nittany Lion teammates will have to exceed expectations on Saturday night, because if they don’t — Davis sees them as all but eliminated from playoff and Big Ten title contention.

“There’s no sense in making this more sugar coated than a grilled sticky,” Davis said. “If they don’t win this game, they’re done.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Betting odds and information for Penn State football’s home opener against Ohio State Penn State is 0-1 after the first week of the season for the first time since 2015 and now f…