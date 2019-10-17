Penn State transportation services announced on Thursday that all pre-paid football parking passes are sold out.

Game day parking will be available in the East, Eisenhower, HUB and Nittany Decks as well as Lot Red A.

The parking decks will cost $25 to park in while Red A will cost $15.

All pre-paid football passes are sold out, but game day parking will be available in the East/Eisenhower/HUB/Nittany decks and Red A. Lots will open at 8 a.m. Saturday. Visit https://t.co/HS4a4YNg38 for more info. For questions, email golions@psu.edu or call 1-800-NITTANY pic.twitter.com/iBkHpJXrmX — Penn State Transportation Services (@psuparking) October 17, 2019

The lots will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans that arrive Friday, who wish to park for the weekend, can park at the East, HUB and Nittany decks for $12 a day or $1 per hour. They can also park at Red A for $30 cash.

The East Deck is expected to reach capacity by early Saturday according to transportation services so fans are encouraged to travel directly to the Eisenhower Deck, Nittany Deck or Red A.

Tailgating is prohibited at all campus parking decks.

Vehicles must exit parking decks and Lot Red A by 6 p.m. Sunday.