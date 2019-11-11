Let’s be frank, the hatred that some fans have for James Franklin and Ricky Rahne is unwarranted.

Look, we’re not going to sit here and excuse some of the calls made against Minnesota, mostly in red zone scenarios. A corner fade to a smaller receiver like KJ Hamler shouldn’t be called.

But often times, fans focus on a few plays that stand out, instead of looking at the game as a whole.

And for the most part, the offense moved the ball extremely well. Penn State had 518 yards in the game. That’s far from a poor performance.

The Nittany Lions hit a number of big plays in the game, and there were other big plays that should have worked if it wasn’t for poor throws or drops.

Nobody should look at this game and blame the offensive playcalling. If there is blame toward the offense, then it should be on the turnovers.

It was the defense that lost the game on Saturday.

And as fans call for Rahne to be fired, many clamer for the days of Joe Moorhead when he was the offensive coordinator.

But here’s a refresher — It’s not like Moorhead was perfect either.

How about when Penn State got conservative and blew a lead against Ohio State? How about when the offense didn’t show up the next game against Michigan State?

And there’s an important distinction that has to be made — This year’s doesn’t have the star-power the team two years ago had.

There’s no Saquan Barkley. There’s no Trace McSorley.

Those teams in 2016 and 2017 had a number of talented receivers, from DeSean Hamilton, Chris Godwin and Mike Gesciki. Even Saeed Blacknall, Juwan Johnson and DeAndre Thompkins had big moments.

Beyond KJ Hamler and Pat Freiermuth, what else does this team have?

This team also has a first-year starter at quarterback, with that game being the biggest of his young career.

It’s hard to expect him to go ball-out in an environment like that.

This was always thought to be a transition year for Penn State. This a young offense that wasn’t expected to do much this year. This year was supposed to get them experience to get them ready for next year.

With the way the season has gone, those expectations went out the window. And because of that, this loss probably hurts even more.

But that’s not fair to this team and the coaches.

Are there probably better coordinator options out there? For sure.

But it’s not fair to expect perfection.

Rahne hasn’t been perfect. But he’s done far better with the cards dealt to him than anyone expected.