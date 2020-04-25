After three days and 255 picks, the first ever virtual NFL Draft has come to a close.

Five Nittany Lions were selected in the seven-round draft making it the third consecutive time five or more Nittany Lions were selected, and the first such streak since 1991-93.

Along with the five players selected who played for James Franklin this past season, another was selected after transferring for his final season of eligibility.

Below are the Penn Staters who were drafted and where they will begin their professional careers.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina Panthers (2nd round)

New Panthers coach Matt Rhule took seven defensive players in this year’s iteration of the draft, and Yetur Gross-Matos is one of those heading to Charlotte.

The former Penn State defensive end was taken by the Panthers with the 38th overall pick and was the second defensive end off the board.

Gross-Matos joins a Carolina defense that struggled in 2019 — ranking 31st in points allowed.

The Spotsylvania, Virginia, native was the first Nittany Lion defensive end selected since Shareef Miller went to the Eagles in the fourth round in 2019.

KJ Hamler, Denver Broncos (2nd round)

Denver quarterback Drew Lock got a load of new weapons during draft weekend, and KJ Hamler may prove to be the most explosive of the bunch.

Hamler, taken with the 46th overall pick in the second round, became the second wide receiver taken by the Broncos in the draft, joining Denver’s first-round selection of Jerry Jeudy.

The Pontiac, Michigan, native was a borderline first-round prospect, but didn’t run at the combine after a benign injury.

Hamler joins a Denver wideout core of Courtland Sutton, former Nittany Lion DaeSean Hamilton and Jeudy.

John Reid, Houston Texans (4th round)

Former Penn State coach Bill O’Brien took someone close to his roots on Saturday.

Selected with the 141st overall pick in the fourth round, Reid was the third Nittany Lion off the board and the second defensive player out of Beaver Stadium selected.

Reid joins a Texans defensive backfield that includes Bradley Roby, Gareon Conley and Justin Reid.

Houston allowed 4,276 passing yards in 2019, good for fourth-worst in the league.

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native capped off his five-year career in Happy Valley with an All-Big Ten honorable mention nod.

Cam Brown, New York Giants (6th round)

Cam Brown will be joining former college teammates Saquon Barkley and Grant Haley in the Big Apple, as well as former Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Brown was taken by the Giants with the 183rd overall pick in the sixth round, and was the sixth player drafted by the team.

One of four linebackers selected by New York, Brown joins a linebacker depth chart already consisting of Lorenzo Carter, Blake Martinez, David Mayo and Kyler Fackrell.

Brown had his best season in the blue and white in 2019, recording a career-high 10 tackles twice and finishing the season with four quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

Robert Windsor, Indianapolis Colts (6th round)

The last Nittany Lion from the 2019 roster selected, Windsor is set to head to the capital of Indiana and join the Indianapolis Colts.

Selected with the 193rd overall pick in the sixth round, the defensive tackle was the sixth player drafted by the Colts and the only player selected at his position.

The Fond Du Loc, Wisconsin, native will join a defensive line depth chart that already boasts the likes of DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry.

Windsor was selected to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches after a senior season in which he recorded 40 total tackles and three-and-a-half sacks.

Tommy Stevens, New Orleans Saints (7th round)

Former Penn State backup quarterback Tommy Stevens will join a player in which he models his game after in the NFC South.

Tommy Stevens was selected with the 240th overall pick in the seventh round by the New Orleans Saints, and was the 12th quarterback to be taken in the draft.

Stevens transferred to Mississippi State for his final season of college eligibility after Sean Clifford was projected as the Penn State starter for 2019.

Prior to being drafted, Stevens saw himself as a jack-of-all-trades quarterback and compared himself to fellow Saint Taysom Hill.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native threw for 1,155 yards in his only season with the Bulldogs that was shortened by injury.