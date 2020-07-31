A handful of former Penn Staters will look to live up to their lofty expectations when this season rolls around.

Three Nittany Lions were featured on the NFL’s Top 100 list when it was fully released on Thursday.

The list is in its tenth year and is voted on solely by players themselves.

Here are the former Penn State players who made the cut.

No. 93 - Allen Robinson

Since joining the Chicago Bears, Allen Robinson has yet to crack the NFL’s Top 100 again — until now.

Robinson was last featured on the list in 2016 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was pegged at No. 31.

Now, though, he just cracked the rankings at No. 93 after a season in which he caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and 11 touchdowns while being the top receiver on a mediocre Bears offense.

Robinson spent three seasons at Penn State before being selected with the 61st overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

No. 38 - Chris Godwin

In what will be his fourth season in the league, Chris Godwin will look to be one of the more impactful players on one of the most interesting teams in the NFC.

Godwin, who made the list for the first time in his career, is one of three Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive players on the list and comes in at No. 38 — behind fellow Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans (No. 30) and new Tampa Bay field general Tom Brady (No. 14).

Coming off his most productive season as a Buccaneer, Godwin posted career-highs in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2019.

The Middletown, Delaware, native was a key piece in Penn State’s offense before going pro in the 2017 NFL Draft, earning 18 touchdown grabs in just three seasons in the blue and white.

No. 31 - Saquon Barkley

No surprise here, as Saquon Barkley is the top-ranked Nittany Lion on the list for the second straight year.

Barkley, who was ranked No. 16 in 2019, slid in 2020’s iteration of the rankings to No. 31 due in part to an injury-riddled season in his second year in a Giants uniform.

The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley saw a slight decline in production as a sophomore in 2019 — eventually finishing the season with 1,003 rushing yards for six touchdowns in 13 games played.

Barkley finished his Penn State career as one of the most decorated players in program history, holding the team record in rushing touchdowns with 43 after playing under James Franklin for just three seasons before declaring for the NFL after his junior year.

