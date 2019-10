In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs are joined by Justin Frommer, of The State News, to discuss Penn State's upcoming game against Michigan State.

Ferree and Jacobs open the episode by discussing where Penn State stands heading into this matchup and if this is "trap game" for the Nittany Lions. The two then give their predictions for Saturday's game.

They then are joined by Frommer to discuss the Spartans in detail.