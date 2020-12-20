Shaka Toney grabbed the cord on the victory bell and rang it not once, not twice but three times to the beat of the music in Beaver Stadium.

Toney was one of the last Nittany Lions to leave the field Saturday and ultimately one of the last players to leave the field this season for Penn State.

Following Penn State’s 56-21 win over Illinois in the Big Ten’s bonus “Champions Week” at 11:22 p.m., the Penn State football account published a tweet with simply four words — “2020 football season concludes.”

And Penn State deserves a lot of praise for this decision.

Not necessarily because of the decision itself, but how the decision was made.

In a statement from Penn State, the decision was “led by student-athletes” and supported by both Sandy Barbour and James Franklin.

Franklin was quoted in the release and gave some insight into why the decision was made.

“This has been a challenging nine months, but we are proud of how our student-athletes have navigated these difficult times… Our student-athletes made the difficult choice not to participate in a bowl this year in order to spend time with loved ones,” Franklin said in the statement. “We are fully supportive of their decision, knowing it has been many months since our students-athletes have been able to spend time with their families and the challenges they endured, both physically and mentally.

“This will be an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester."

The Nittany Lions will not be going to a bowl game for the first time since 2013, when the program was in the midst of NCAA sanctions.

Penn State will officially finish with a losing season for the first time since 2004.

Franklin won’t receive a $200,000 bowl game bonus, which is written into his contract.

The Nittany Lions were on a four game winning streak and starting to play its brand of football.

There are a lot of compelling reasons for Penn State to want to play in a game — I didn’t even mention the recruiting impact.

But Penn State, like it has all season, understands sometimes life is bigger than football.

This a very mature decision for a locker room of college kids to make, one that deserves to be praised.

Just like all of us, life hasn’t been easy for these student-athletes as they’ve navigated college and a football season during the coronavirus pandemic — except for these student-athletes, coaches and everyone involved in the daily operations of the program, there hasn’t been a break.

Penn State has basically been in a bubble since August with no outside interactions.

One of just a few sacrifices this program has made to be just one of two teams in the Big Ten to play all nine of its scheduled games — Rutgers being the other.

“It’s just a testament to everyone’s sacrifice,” defensive lineman PJ Mustipher said after Penn State’s win over Illinois. “We couldn’t be normal college students. The coaches couldn’t live their normal lives,” Mustipher said. “Everybody who walks in that building has to change their whole lifestyle and sacrifice the little things that everybody enjoys.”

And this wasn’t easy.

“It’s tough, it truly is. What we have to do on a regular basis is just to be able to play the game, but not just us,” Mustipher said. “People have to sacrifice so much during these, so it’s tough but that’s life man. Life is going to throw a whole lot of battles at you.

“It’s standing the test of time and keeping your head up and keep fighting.”

Penn State has certainty fought.

The Nittany Lions came back from an 0-5 start and managed to reel off four straight, dominant wins.

It took a while for Franklin and Penn State to figure out how to play in a pandemic, but once they did the Nittany Lions never looked back.

Now their reward, the coaches’ reward, everyone who is involved in the program’s reward is to spend the holidays with their families — a special moment in a year that is not short of unpredictability.

So, could Penn State have gone to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and would players have relished in the opportunity to play one more game?

Yes, they could’ve.

But after a season like 2020, one that featured daily coronavirus testing, the use of multiple locker rooms and constant uncertainty, the real reward for Penn State isn’t going to a bowl game — it’s being able to hug their families.

