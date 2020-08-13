"The Lion" is learning a new position prior to his rookie year in the NFL.

Former Nittany Lion quarterback Tommy Stevens has been listed as a tight end on the New Orleans Saints’ latest training camp roster.

Stevens was drafted by New Orleans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft after spending his senior season at Mississippi State.

The Indianapolis native caught just one pass for two yards in his college career during his junior season at Penn State.

Stevens will wear No. 85 during training camp and is expected to have a better shot of making the regular season roster after originally being projected as the fourth-string quarterback behind Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

