A former Penn State lacrosse star will be back in the AFC East in 2020.

Former Nittany Lion midfielder Chris Hogan has signed with the New York Jets after a one-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, according to Tom Pelissero.

Veteran WR Chris Hogan is signing with the #Jets, source said. Back in the AFC East. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 16, 2020

Hogan played four seasons for Penn State’s men’s lacrosse team from 2007 to 2010 and led the team with 34 points while being selected to the All-ECAC First Team as a junior in 2009.

Transitioning to Monmouth to play football in his last season of collegiate eligibility.

Hogan was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and is best known for his three seasons with the New England Patriots, in which he scored 12 touchdowns for coach Bill Belichick.

Hogan played just seven games in 2019 before sustaining a left knee injury in October.

