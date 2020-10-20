As Penn State enters its first game week of the 2020 campaign, many Nittany Lion recruits are beginning to wrap up their seasons as they head into their state playoffs.

Here are the two Penn State prospects who shined the brightest this past weekend.

Mehki Flowers (4-star ATH, Steelton-Highspire High School, Pennsylvania)

Already cemented as one of the best pass-catchers in the state, Mehki Flowers showed off more of his defensive skill set on Saturday.

Flowers finished with four interceptions, three pass breakups and five tackles on the defensive side of the ball in Steelton-Highspire’s 36-26 win over Camp Hill on Saturday.

One of Flowers’ interceptions was a diving acrobatic grab that stunted the Lions’ drive.

4 interceptions, and a touchdown 😌 Had to show y’all why IM the best ATHLETE ! 🤷🏽‍♂️ @rivalsmike pic.twitter.com/ZT24XPmwmT — Official Mehki Flowers (@Thelandlord2003) October 17, 2020

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native was coming off of a 165-yard game in which he scored four touchdowns in the first half against Trinity on Oct. 10.

Flowers is a 4-star athlete that boasts a .9461 247Sports composite rating as the junior continues his team’s undefeated season.

Projected to pick Penn State by 247Sports experts, Flowers has also received offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati and Pitt.

Flowers and Steelton-Highspire will look to stay undefeated against Big Spring on Friday.

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

Continuing a trend it’s held all season long, Central York once again blew out its opponent on Friday with a star performance from its junior quarterback.

Beau Pribula didn’t record an incompletion in the Panthers’ 70-0 win over Northeastern, going 12-for-12 on pass attempts with 155 yards and four touchdowns.

The Nittany Lion dual-threat commit also tallied one rushing touchdown on two carries.

Central York bolted out to an early 36-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and was unchallenged as it went into the locker room with a 49-0 lead at halftime.

Led by Pribula under center, the Panthers have given up just three points in five games and have outscored their opponents by a total of 279-3.

The 10th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports composite, Pribula committed to Penn State on Aug. 3 after also receiving interest from Virginia Tech, Nebraska and Northwestern.

Pribula and Central York aim to stay undefeated with a win over 1-2 Dallastown on Friday.

