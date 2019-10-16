As James Franklin looks out at the media from his podium every week, a simple phrase is repeated.

“1-0 this week.”

Everything Penn State does is preached to be 1-0, focus on this week, focus on your one job and everything will take care of itself.

But this week is always a little different.

“Next week, we need that stadium and that town rocking likes it's never rocked before,” Franklin said following Penn State’s win over Iowa. “I’m talking about like vibrating.”

It is Penn State’s annual White Out game and the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines are coming to town.

Last season, for the Nittany Lions game against Ohio State 110,889 people filled into Beaver Stadium making it the highest attended White Out game in history.

And this week, Franklin wants 112,000 people in the stadium.

“I tell people, literally, I'll have that eight seconds where I'm standing there in the tunnel and you see it and you hear it, but you literally feel it,” Franklin said. “You literally feel it. I'll enjoy it for that eight seconds and then you run out and you're so consumed doing your job from that point on.”

For the current Penn State players this opportunity to play in front of that many fans is a special opportunity.

Offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” while Tariq Castro-Fields called it “unreal.”

But defensive tackle PJ Mustipher was at a loss for words to describe the experience,

“It's going to be tough for people who haven't experienced it to describe it, but it's like a sea of white, just everybody is wearing white,” Mustipher said. “Everybody is really loud. And for me, that really helps. And for this defense, that really helps because you can't hear anybody next to you, in front of you or behind you.”

But while the environment might be rowdy and inspire the Penn State players a little more than normal, the White Out atmosphere by no means guarantees success.

This Saturday will be the 12th full-stadium White Out and the Nittany Lions hold a 5-6 record the 11 previous games.

The first ever full stadium White Out took place in 2007 when the Nittany Lions hosted rival Notre Dame, and after Penn State won a convincing 31-10, the White Out game has been an annual tradition for the program ever since.

Generally, the White Out game is reserved for Penn State’s best opponent of the season, so a .500 record isn’t terrible, but the crowd might not play as much of a factor as it seems.

This will be the ninth straight year that the opponent for the White Out game is ranked.

This will be Michigan’s fourth time entering Beaver Stadium for a full stadium White Out, which ties Ohio State with the most times a team has played in a White Out atmosphere.

Penn State has a 2-1 record against Michigan in White Out games.

In the Nittany Lions five White Out wins, they have an average margin of victory of 13.3 points.

Even though the Nittany Lions are below .500 in White Out, some of these games have inspired some fantastic moments in Penn State football history.

In 2010, also against Michigan, a walk-on quarterback named Matt McGloin stepped in for an injured Rob Bolden and took down Michigan led by quarterback Denard Robinson.

The incredible catch by Allen Robinson in 2013 that sent Penn State to overtime against the Wolverines and ultimately a dramatic victory.

The 2016 blocked field goal return for a touchdown that led Penn State on its journey to a Big Ten Championship,

In 2017, against Michigan, Penn State dominated in the most lopsided White Out in history, after an unreal effort from Saquon Barkley.

And even in defeat for Penn State the White Out has produced iconic moments like last season’s 4th and 5 play call, a 2OT loss to Ohio State in 2014 and a loss to Alabama in 2011.

The White Out is a spectacle and Franklin will get his wish, State College will be rocking, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into a victory for Penn State.