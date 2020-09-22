As Penn State’s fall football schedule was being announced on Saturday morning, three Nittany Lion commits in the class of 2021 were preparing for their own first game of the season in Detroit.

The high school football scene around the country is undeniably different from years past, but a handful of Penn State recruits have already played competitively.

Here are some Nittany Lion recruits who performed up to expectations during this past weekend’s high school slate.

Kalen King (4-star CB, Cass Technical High School, Michigan)

A star on both sides of the ball, Kalen King shined the brightest on offense against Martin Luther King Jr. High School on Saturday.

Kalen caught three touchdowns — all of them being for 40-plus yards — and went for 170 receiving yards in Cass Tech’s 34-26 victory over the Crusaders.

The Detroit native’s last catch in the fourth quarter gave the Technicians a one-point lead that the team would never give up.

Cass Tech scores on Kalen King TD catch. CT leads 27-26. 4th 10:21 pic.twitter.com/SWAQ6AMrzk — Rico Beard (@RicoBeard) September 19, 2020

Kalen is a 4-star prospect and the 25th-ranked cornerback in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.

Also receiving offers from in-state programs like Michigan and Michigan State, Kalen committed to play for James Franklin in early April.

Kobe King (3-star ILB, Cass Technical High School, Michigan)

The twin brother of Kalen, Kobe King also dominated the game for Cass Tech on Saturday.

Kobe served as the Technicians’ primary running back and also played snaps at middle linebacker for most of the game.

He carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards and turned in 28 receiving yards to make for a one-two punch alongside Kalen.

Kobe also picked up 13 tackles and four tackles-for-loss as a member of Cass Tech’s front seven.

Tallying one touchdown, Kobe demonstrated his awareness from the offensive backfield when he recovered a fumble near the goalline to give the Technicians their first score of the afternoon.

#11 Cass Tech Technicians leads #2 Detroit King Crusaders 7-6 in 2nd 2021 Kobe King (Penn State commit) picks up the fumble off a bad snap and powers it in for the score(CT got the ball near the goal line after recovering a fumble@DetKingFootball @Detroit_CTFB @KobekingCTFB pic.twitter.com/pcVFOYrwtN — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) September 19, 2020

Kobe is a 3-star recruit and the 19th-ranked inside linebacker in the class of 2021, according to the 247Sports composite.

Jaylen Reed (4-star S, Martin Luther King Jr. High School, Michigan)

Although his team eventually lost to the King brothers and Cass Tech, Jaylen Reed still had a productive day as a workhorse for Martin Luther King Jr.

Reed finished with five tackles and 63 rushing yards, while also getting in the scoring column with a touchdown run late in the second quarter to reclaim the lead from the Technicians.

PSU commit Jaylen Reed (@JaylenReed20) with a house call. King 12, Cass Tech 7 late in the 2nd Q. @RivalsSnyder pic.twitter.com/JURLRdgumA — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 19, 2020

A 4-star safety and eighth-ranked prospect in Michigan according to the 247Sports composite rating, Reed is the second-ranked commit in Penn State’s class of 2021 — behind only top-50 player Landon Tengwall out of Maryland.

Reed is one of four prospects for the Nittany Lions in Michigan, joined by Kalen and Kobe King and Belleville, Michigan, native Jamari Buddin.

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

A possible starting quarterback for Penn State in the distant future, in-state commit Beau Pribula showed off his arm for Central York on Friday night against Red Lion.

Pribula finished with a staggering five touchdowns en route to a 55-0 win for the Panthers in their first game of the season.

Central York first got on the board with an on-the-run toss from Pribula in the first quarter, and the field general would go on to control the game for the rest of the affair.

Pribula is a 3-star recruit and the 10th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

The only 3-star in Penn State’s 2022 class, Pribula is a member of the six-person class that is the third-ranked group in the nation behind just Ohio State and LSU.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Breaking down Penn State’s 2020 Big Ten football schedule For the third time this offseason, Penn State has a new schedule to be broken down, but this…