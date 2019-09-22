UPDATE 6:05 pm: Barkley's ankle injury will keep him out for the rest of the game.

The running back was seen on the sideline in a walking boot with crutches.

Saquon Barkley is out of the game, in a boot, and on crutches. pic.twitter.com/Kt9VmxLj3u — The Ringer (@ringer) September 22, 2019

Saquon Barkley has rarely missed time with injuries over the past few years, but on Sunday the star running back suffered an injury scare.

Barkley was helped to the locker room with an ankle injury after seemingly getting bent awkwardly on a tackle.

Moments ago, Giants RB Saquon Barkley was helped off the field to the locker room. He is Questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/GROQhQLZDc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 22, 2019

He is questionable to return.