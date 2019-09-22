Saquon vs. Falcons

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Oct. 22. (John Bazemore, Associated Press)

UPDATE 6:05 pm: Barkley's ankle injury will keep him out for the rest of the game.

The running back was seen on the sideline in a walking boot with crutches.

Saquon Barkley has rarely missed time with injuries over the past few years, but on Sunday the star running back suffered an injury scare.

Barkley was helped to the locker room with an ankle injury after seemingly getting bent awkwardly on a tackle.

He is questionable to return.

