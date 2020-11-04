As Penn State looks to get into the win column for the first time in 2020, it will welcome a hot Maryland team into Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Here are a few key matchups as the Nittany Lions will look to avoid another upset loss in the young season.

WR Jahan Dotson vs DB Tarheeb Still

Jahan Dotson’s breakout performance against Ohio State wasn’t enough to get Penn State a win, but he cemented himself as a playmaker and the clear No. 1 option at wide receiver for quarterback Sean Clifford.

Once again, the Nittany Lions’ passing attack could hinge on his ability to make big plays down the field, especially early on, as that’s where the Penn State offense has struggled most during its 0-2 start.

The Nittany Lions should look to target the junior wideout early and often, as he will likely have a favorable matchup against Maryland true freshman defensive back Tarheeb Still.

Still covered Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman on a lot of the Terrapins’ defensive possessions last week, while sophomore Deonte Banks and junior Jakorian Bennett also spent time covering the Gophers’ top receiver.

Maryland’s defensive backs gave up a few big plays to the Minnesota receivers last week, showing that there are holes to be exploited in the secondary — Clifford and Dotson will look to find a way to capitalize on just that.

Dotson leads Penn State with 12 receptions for 238 yards and four touchdowns on the season. His 238 yards rank fourth among all Big Ten receivers and he is tied for sixth in the conference with his 12 catches.

DE Shaka Toney vs OT Jaelyn Duncan

Shaka Toney has been a force on the defensive line for Penn State this season, and he will be going against redshirt sophomore left tackle Jaelyn Duncan for the majority of this game.

Toney’s two sacks on the season put him tied for fourth in the Big Ten.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa dominated the Minnesota defense a week ago, scoring five total touchdowns en route to a comeback win in overtime.

Tagovailoa was comfortable in the pocket all game and was sacked just one time, while also being able to scramble for big chunks of yardage.

If the Nittany Lions hope to slow down the Terrapins offense, they’ll need to pressure Tagovailoa and contain him on the edge, and that starts with Toney rushing the young quarterback’s blind side.

WR Dontay Demus Jr. vs DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Dontay Demus was a huge part of Maryland’s upset win over Minnesota, with seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown — he looked like the receiver who had the most chemistry with Tagovailoa throughout the game.

Junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields will likely spend the most time covering Demus out wide, and this will be a crucial matchup for a Penn State secondary that is coming off a game against Ohio State, in which it gave up some big plays in the passing game.

The Terrapins are going to look to set the tone with the run game, but the read-option with Tagovailoa will test the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs throughout the game.

If Castro-Fields can limit Demus’ production, the defense will likely be in a comfortable position.

PSU Linebackers vs. RB Jake Funk

Jake Funk is second in the Big Ten in rushing after a monster performance against Minnesota that saw the running back run for 221 yards on 21 carries.

Penn State will have its full linebacking corps for the entire game this week, and it's going to need it.

Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks will have to step up and make tackles against a tough runner in Funk.

Tackling has been an issue for the Nittany Lion defense through two games this season, and this will be another tough test on Saturday — if Funk gets the ground game going early for the Terrapins, it will open up their offense for a potential big day of scoring.