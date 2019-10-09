Penn State is making its final preparations for its highly anticipated trip to Kinnick Stadium.

The Nittany Lions will have their first real test of the season on Saturday night against Iowa.

James Franklin and quarterback Sean Clifford spoke to the media after Wednesday’s practice.

Finding the formula

Winning in college football isn’t easy, let alone in the Big Ten, one of the strongest conferences in the country.

And Franklin has found a lot of success right away at Penn State and according to him it's all about finding a formula.

“We talk about it a lot in terms of winning traits and winning characters,” Franklin said. “There are a lot of college football programs out there that are going to beat themselves.

“I think that is the first thing you have to do as a program is teach your program what those things are and how to avoid them.”

But unfortunately for coaches, the formula isn’t that simple. According to Franklin, the next step is looking at fundamentals.

Then the part of the formula that changes every week is from a scheme standpoint. Franklin said that sometimes there is matchup advantages from schemes and what teams themselves run.

If a team runs a triple option offense that defense is going to be very good at stopping a triple option offense and that get applied across all the different schemes every week.

Franklin then continued and said the next part of the formula is talent and that there is talent gaps in different programs.

“It’s a combination of all those things every single week but as we both know, you also see a lot of other things,” Franklin said. “You see talented teams not play up to the talent level they should. You see talented teams that are inconsistent.

“You are taking all these different pieces and trying to come up with a formula that’s best for you and your program week in and week out.”

Fixing the feet

Clifford is now almost halfway into his first season as the starting quarterback at Penn State and it's already come with a lot of growth.

The quarterback that will take the field against Iowa is substantially better than the one that took the field against Idaho.

And a big reason why is Clifford’s hard work and dedication in the film room.

“Each week you have to find something to critique yourself about,” Clifford said. “Footwork has been in the past few weeks definitely something that I’ve really been watching for myself but I think I’m getting better at it every week.”

According to Clifford, a big part of his footwork so far this season is keeping his feet set in the pocket and getting “happy feet” which he felt he did at times against Purdue.

“I think I’ve been making significantly better strides in that and that just comes with even more time,” Clifford said.”

The quarterback went on to say that in order to fix issues like faulty footwork or anything else in his game it comes down to repetition.

“You play football long enough that all you really need to do is rep it, five, 10 times at least for myself,” Clifford said. “Whatever I think might cause me trouble in a game, I rep that an extra 10, 20 times after each practice just to make sure that I’m crisp and I think it will show up better on Saturdays.”

Loud noises

All week, it wasn’t hard to tell when Penn State was practicing based on the noises coming from the football facility.

Franklin isn’t shy about blaring music at practice, but this week an additional speaker unit found its way onto the field to play crowd noise.

Penn State is traveling into a very hostile environment where many top teams have fallen in the past and for Franklin playing the crowd noise is just another step in preparation.

“Yeah, I don’t think it goes up any higher,” Franklin said on the volume of the speakers. “We had the one day where it blew the circuits but I want it to be louder than the stadium.

“Obviously trying to get prepared so we can handle it like we did at Maryland and be comfortable and know what to expect.”

This will only be Penn State’s second road trip of the season, but the young team handled its first trip to Maryland exceptionally, although Iowa is expected to be a completely different experience.

“We always talk about making practice harder than games and I think we did a good job this week of doing that,” Clifford said. “The music was extremely loud and we handled it really well so I don’t think the noise is going to be any problem on Saturday.”