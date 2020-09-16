One former Nittany Lion will have to wait a while to begin his 11th NFL season.

Former Penn State and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing hernia surgery.

The two-time Pro Bowl linebacker began the season on the injured reserve, further delaying his return for this season.

Sources: #Cowboys LB Sean Lee is expected to be out six weeks after undergoing hernia surgery last week in Philadelphia with noted specialist Dr. William Meyers. Lee started the season on injured reserve and now is looking at a mid-October return. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 16, 2020

Lee played his first full 16-game slate in 2019 and recorded 86 total tackles while also intercepting one pass.

Spending five seasons in Happy Valley prior to going pro, Lee was selected by the Cowboys with the 55th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football earns commitment from a class of 2021 kicker Penn State once again bolstered its 2021 class on Wednesday as the program welcomes kicker G…