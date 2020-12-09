In its first handful of games in 2020, Penn State wasn’t scoring enough points to hang with teams like Nebraska and Maryland.

In fact, the Nittany Lions were outscored by a total of 57 points in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s first five contests at the helm of the offense.

But in the past two weeks, Penn State has parlayed early leads into goals it hadn’t yet achieved in the home stretch of the regular season — it’s gotten into the win column.

The Nittany Lions have won each of their past two games by double digits, most recently holding divisional opponent Rutgers to just one touchdown in a 23-7 victory, to get to two wins on the campaign.

In his first season as the Penn State offensive coordinator, Ciarrocca has noticed a shift in how his squad has prepared since the start of the season.

“The key thing is, right now, we’re getting better each week,” Ciarrocca said prior to Penn State’s game against Rutgers. “You’ve got to do it in practice first, or there’s a very little chance of that happening in games.”

The Nittany Lions put up their second-highest point total of the season in their first win over Michigan, scoring 27 points in the process.

Skidding to a five-game losing streak in the beginning of its Big Ten schedule, though, Penn State had to adjust to unique challenges in a year impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting quarterback Sean Clifford came into his offseason workouts unfamiliar with Ciarrocca and two of the teammates he would eventually need to have the most chemistry with: freshmen wideouts Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

“I didn’t throw to a few of our starting guys until around late July,” Clifford said. “To see those guys — especially Parker, but KeAndre doing well, too — I think it’s key for the development of not only our offense, but the team.”

Washington and Lambert-Smith have both started at wide receiver and have combined for 481 receiving yards and four touchdowns through seven games for the Nittany Lions.

But they aren’t the only young players coming into their own on the offensive side of the ball.

Neither Brenton Strange nor Theo Johnson have dazzled in the passing game at the position for tight ends coach Tyler Bowen, but both have made their presence felt in the run game through blocking the edges.

“I think Coach Bowen has done a really nice job of recruiting and developing that position,” James Franklin said. “They have done a really good job of being physical with defensive ends and of doing it in situations where everybody knows we’re gonna run the ball.”

And the run game needed to be successful against Rutgers, as the weather was windy and rainy for much of the low-scoring affair.

To get the most out of its running game, Penn State employed both Clifford and Will Levis at the quarterback position, and the two field generals combined for more rushing yards than the entire Scarlet Knight team.

While watching Levis’ 17 carries on the sideline, Clifford was impressed by the success of his team’s running game.

“From an efficiency standpoint, I thought that when Will was in, we ran the ball super well; he was super efficient and our offense moved,” Clifford said. “I thought that we did some good things as an offense as a whole.”

The Nittany Lions finished with 248 rushing yards as a team, marking the fourth time this season and the second straight week of 200-plus rushing yards for the program.

The passing game, on the other hand, has had its struggles.

Clifford, who has started all but one of Penn State’s games so far, has averaged 195 passing yards per game in his redshirt junior season.

And if the Nittany Lions want to keep riding this win streak, he knows that’ll have to shift and shift quickly.

“Continuing to get better is the only thing that matters,” Clifford said. “We’re winning games — which is obviously the No. 1 stat — but we’re going to continue to progress and be a little bit more explosive in the passing game.”

Clifford isn’t the only one who sees the passing game as a place for growth in the waning weeks of the season, as Franklin also wants to see more production through the air.

"We have to be better in the passing game, and we have to be able to push the ball down the field,” Franklin said.

Although this may have been a disappointing season for the blue-and-white, Clifford believes Penn State’s recent success in the past two weeks signals a healthy future for the offense and program as a whole.

“We have a lot of meat on the bone,” Clifford said. “I’m just excited to see how we continue to put these pieces together, finish the season out, and then catapult ourselves into next year.”