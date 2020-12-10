Rutgers wide receiver Shameen Jones jumped and reached his arms out, waiting for the ball to land in his hands.

The receiver had a step on Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis and was looking to make a game-changing play as the Scarlet Knights attempted to fight their way back into the game against Penn State.

Jones wrapped his arms around the ball. Ellis’ arm tried to break it loose, but the receiver had a firm grasp — until Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker arrived.

The senior lowered his shoulder into Jones’ ribs, causing the trio of players to crash to the ground. The ball fell harmlessly to the turf for an incompletion.

“That dog is in [Brisker], flying to the ball, he has always been like that,” fellow senior safety Lamont Wade said.

Brisker was all over the field for Penn State Saturday in its 23-7 victory over Rutgers, something that has been common as the Pittsburgh native continues to grow into a big part of the Nittany Lions’ defense.

And even though Brisker has tallied 41 tackles and five pass break-ups in seven games this season, the safety isn’t satisfied.

In 2019, Brisker’s first season in Happy Valley, the safety tallied 32 tackles, two interceptions and five pass break-ups.

When asked what he has thought of his play these couple weeks of the 2020 season, Brisker simply responded, “I could be better.”

Brisker isn’t satisfied with just making plays, making tackles — he wants an interception.

“When it comes to those plays, [I just want] to make them," he said. "Because once that happens, I might not see the ball again. So just make those plays that come to me and take advantage of an opportunity.”

While Brisker might not be satisfied with his performances in 2020 and is always looking to improve, defensive tackle Antonio Shelton has been nothing but impressed with the safety’s play this year.

“Brizzy, that's who he is. He’s been doing this for a long time,” Shelton said. “All through camp they made it an emphasis to try and get to the ball, get turnovers. And Brizzy was all over the field.

“I’m not surprised because when you practice things enough, eventually it’s gonna show up in a game.”

This work ethic is what stands out to Wade, as he sees Brisker work in the weight room and has often gotten extra reps with him following practices when Brisker made a mistake.

“Anytime he drops a pass or something in practice, he’ll come to me after practice and be like, ‘Bro, throw me this, I dropped it, we gotta make up for it,’” Wade said. “He is always attentive, he always wants to get better and he always fights.That’s just the type of guy he is.”

Brisker is in his second season at Penn State and will be honored in the Nittany Lions’ Senior Day ceremonies Saturday.

Brisker transferred to Penn State ahead of the 2019 season from Lackawanna College, where he spent two years playing for Mark Duda at a JUCO school that has turned into a recruiting pipeline for the Nittany Lions.

And as Brisker looks to put a stamp on his college career, the safety still stays in contact with Duda.

“He took me in, he helped me through a lot. I can call him to ask about anything,” Brisker said. “He always tells me the truth. He always keeps it upfront with me. If I’m playing bad, he’ll tell me what to do. Or if I’m playing good, he’ll say, ‘You just got to get better.’ I just like how old school he is.”

And this old school mentality has shaped Brisker into the player he is for Penn State this season.

“Coming from JUCO, he had that mentality of always fighting, always ready,” Wade said. “Once he was able to transition and he was able to get a grasp, I felt like he took it in stride and 100% did what he had to do.”

Throughout this transition, Shelton said Brisker continued to put his head down and strive to be the best.

“He comes in, he goes to work every day. He’s a great teammate, he does even more than what’s asked of him,” Shelton said. “He’s physical, he makes these open field tackles, and he can get the ball and cause turnovers.

“I’m just finally glad that people are finally seeing the fruits of his labor.”

Brisker will step onto the field at Beaver Saturday for likely one last time, and while it will be a much different experience than what he anticipated when transferring to the school, it’s another day of him achieving his vision.

“When I first came here, my vision was to step on Penn State’s field for my family and the fans and things like that,” Brisker said. “That was my vision, just step on the field and to show everybody back in my hometown that it’s possible, anything’s possible. I did that.”

