Citrus Bowl, Trace McSorley (9)
Buy Now

Quarterback Trace McSorley (9) waves to fans after the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. No. 14 Kentucky defeated No. 12 Penn State 27-24.

 Caitlin Lee

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley had the cards stacked against him when he entered the Baltimore Ravens’ game as an NFL player for the first time.

Baltimore was down 19-7 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers when McSorley came in for previous starter Robert Griffin III Wednesday.

McSorley’s legacy as a dime-thrower was cemented when he threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to pull the Ravens within one score of the 10-0 Steelers late in the fourth quarter.

The Penn State career record-holder for yards passing and completions, McSorley finished 2-for-6 for 77 yards passing and one touchdown as Baltimore eventually fell 19-14.

McSorley’s former Penn State teammates and coaches took to social media to congratulate their former field general.

Saquon Barkley, McSorley’s dynamic partner in the Nittany Lion backfield, posted multiple times to share his opinions on the quarterback’s 70-yard score.

McSorley’s efforts also garnered national attention.

And Matty Fresh Tunes, author of viral TikTok hit “Trace McSorley,” alluded to his song in a post celebrating McSorley’s highlight performance.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags