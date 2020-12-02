Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley had the cards stacked against him when he entered the Baltimore Ravens’ game as an NFL player for the first time.

Baltimore was down 19-7 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers when McSorley came in for previous starter Robert Griffin III Wednesday.

McSorley’s legacy as a dime-thrower was cemented when he threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to pull the Ravens within one score of the 10-0 Steelers late in the fourth quarter.

The Penn State career record-holder for yards passing and completions, McSorley finished 2-for-6 for 77 yards passing and one touchdown as Baltimore eventually fell 19-14.

McSorley’s former Penn State teammates and coaches took to social media to congratulate their former field general.

Throw it on a dime !! https://t.co/KP4kuzQg9p — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) December 2, 2020

I heard @McSorley_IX out there cuttin up👀👀 — Antonio Shelton (@_thegroovyone) December 2, 2020

Trace know how we get down 🤝💯@McSorley_IX https://t.co/XeuHIqM0xF — Geno Lewis (@GENOALLDAY7) December 2, 2020

T9 !!!! Wake Up !!! — Amani Oruwariye (@AmaniO) December 2, 2020

Saquon Barkley, McSorley’s dynamic partner in the Nittany Lion backfield, posted multiple times to share his opinions on the quarterback’s 70-yard score.

AHHHHHH😤😤 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) December 2, 2020

McSorley’s efforts also garnered national attention.

Every Trace McSorley fan after that TD pass pic.twitter.com/1aR1gJZJwg — Peter Griffin (@PeterGriffinAcc) December 2, 2020

All it took was Trace McSorley to unlock Hollywood Brown. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) December 2, 2020

What?!?!?!? Trace McSorley to Hollywood Brown for a 70-yard touchdown. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 2, 2020

And Matty Fresh Tunes, author of viral TikTok hit “Trace McSorley,” alluded to his song in a post celebrating McSorley’s highlight performance.

Like I ain’t even tryin https://t.co/7PlG7c8tEr — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) December 3, 2020

