With the first month of the college football season in the books, a clear hierarchy has been established in the Big Ten.

Even after Penn State’s impressive victory over Maryland on Friday, the Nittany Lions are still lagging behind Ohio State when it comes to the title of “best team in the Big Ten.”

Everyone is chasing the Buckeyes.

They continued their impressive early season dominance with a 48-7 drubbing of Nebraska on Saturday, further establishing themselves as the team to beat in the conference, and one of the best in the nation.

At this point, the question becomes if a team like Wisconsin or Penn State can hang with Ohio State, or will the Buckeyes cruise to another Big Ten title and a berth in the college football playoff?

As Big Ten play rolls on, here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Fields builds Heisman resumé

The majority of the college football “experts” predicted that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields would be very good this season.

But even to the analysts, his gaudy numbers through five games have been a surprise.

Fields has already thrown for nearly 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns through five weeks, all while leading the Buckeyes to a perfect record and winning games by margins of 24, 42, 41, 71 and 41 respectively.

The Georgia transfer took another step toward building on an already impressive Hesiman campaign on Saturday, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another in a victory over Nebraska under the lights.

While he will have to duel with the likes of Jalen Hurts, Jonathan Taylor and Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the season, Fields does have a path to winning the trophy awarded to the best player in college football.

It’s very conceivable that the Buckeyes will finish the season with a perfect record, and even if they lose to Wisconsin or Penn State later in the year, Fields’ numbers should be convincing enough to at least put him in the conversation alongside the brightest stars in the nation.

Michigan State wins a wild one in East Lansing

For the second time this season, Michigan State found itself in a dogfight in the fourth quarter.

Once again the Spartans needed a field goal from Matt Coghlin to secure a crucial victory. This comes just two weeks after Coghlin missed what would have been a game-tying field goal against Arizona State in the waning moments.

This time the embattled kicker was able to deliver.

Coghlin knocked the ball through the uprights, capping a three-play, 74-yard drive for the Spartans as Michigan State survived a stern test from Indiana to improve to 4-1 on the season.

The Hoosiers were significant underdogs in this one, but the visitors were not deterred by a vaunted Michigan State defense, tallying 14 points in the fourth quarter to tie the score and make a serious case for an upset bid.

Brian Lewerke threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans, boosting an offense that has struggled to this point and picking up a defense that allowed 31 points on the afternoon.

But none of the team’s struggles on defense mattered once Coghlin kicked the ball through the uprights.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw five teams ranked in the Top 25, with Michigan State dropping out despite its win over Indiana.

Ohio State moved up to No. 4 after dismantling Nebraska, while Wisconsin remained at No. 8 after a 24-15 victory over Northwestern.

Penn State stayed at No. 12, even after its 59-0 win over Maryland. The Nittany Lions will face off against No. 14 Iowa in just under two weeks.

Rounding out the Top 25 is No. 19 Michigan, and the Wolverines will host Iowa this coming weekend in what is an early de-facto elimination game for Michigan if it wants to remain alive for the Big Ten title.