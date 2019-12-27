In the spirit of Penn State’s upcoming appearance in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Goodyear replicated a life-size statue of a Nittany Lion ahead of the match up against Memphis.

Artist and former minor league pitcher Blake McFarland was commissioned by Goodyear to create the statues of the Nittany Lion and Memphis’ mascot, Tom the Tiger.

Collectively, the sculptures were made of over 260 tires and took over 400 hours to complete. The Nittany Lion stands at over five feet tall and weighs over 200 pounds.

For the past four years, Goodyear has commissioned McFarland to create statues like these to commemorate the teams competing in the Cotton Bowl.

After being used during Cotton Bowl festivities, the Nittany Lion statue will be donated to Penn State as a momentum from the game.