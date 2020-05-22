Big Ten Football Media Days, James Franklin
James Franklin discusses the upcoming season during the Big Ten Football Media Days on Monday, July 23, 2018 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

 Caitlin Lee

The Big Ten is once again taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of the football programs across the conference this offseason.

Conference officials have decided that the annual Big Ten football media days, scheduled for July 22-23 in Chicago will be canceled due to the risk surrounding COVID-19.

The Big Ten has also stated that it will “monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event.”

