The Big Ten is once again taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of the football programs across the conference this offseason.

Conference officials have decided that the annual Big Ten football media days, scheduled for July 22-23 in Chicago will be canceled due to the risk surrounding COVID-19.

The 2020 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon scheduled to take place July 22-23 will not be held as scheduled in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media.https://t.co/6zcTQVbxoi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) May 22, 2020

The Big Ten has also stated that it will “monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event.”

