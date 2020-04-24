Former Penn State football coach and current Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was representing State College during the second day of the NFL Draft.

O’Brien had a jar of the famous Suhey Peppers on his desk, which have been linked to the Nittany Lion football program for decades.

So my uncle is in a group chat with Bill O’Brien and Paul Suhey and BoB sent this photo of his draft set up tonight. Reppin State College and Suhey Peppers! 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/hpHzrsFCQQ — Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) April 25, 2020

The peppers became synonymous with the program as founder Ginger Suhey served them at home tailgates which resulted in them becoming a Penn State tradition.