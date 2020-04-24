Bill O'Brien
Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien smiles as he sits in the Texans daft war room Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Houston. The Texans have the first pick in the NFL draft. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

Former Penn State football coach and current Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was representing State College during the second day of the NFL Draft.

O’Brien had a jar of the famous Suhey Peppers on his desk, which have been linked to the Nittany Lion football program for decades.

The peppers became synonymous with the program as founder Ginger Suhey served them at home tailgates which resulted in them becoming a Penn State tradition.

