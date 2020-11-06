Despite having the worse record and coming off back-to-back losses to start the season, Penn State is a huge favorite to beat Maryland on Saturday as the two teams face off in the third week of Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions are favored by 25 points heading into the contest and have -2,400 odds to win the game straight up.

The Terrapins are listed as +1,200 underdogs on the road.

The over/under for total points is listed at 64.5 points.

Penn State is 0-2 against the spread in its two games while Maryland is 1-1.

Last week against Minnesota, the Terrapins won outright and upset the Gophers after being listed as huge underdogs and getting 18.5 points.

Last season Maryland went 5-7 against the spread while the Nittany Lions finished with a record of 7-6.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE