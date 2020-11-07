Last season, Sean Clifford completed 84% of his passes as Penn State routed Maryland on the road winning by 59 points.

In 2020, it was a much different story for the second year starter.

Clifford became a liability against the same team he dominated just a year ago in a 35-19 loss for the Nittany Lions, as they dropped to 0-3 for the first time since 2001.

The starting quarterback failed to effectively lead his offense down the field in the first half as Penn State staggered into the break with a 21-point deficit.

After going 2-for-3 on his first three pass attempts, Clifford missed his next six targets and it didn’t get much better for the field general in the first half — as he went 6-for-20 on his attempts before the break.

Avoiding complete calamity, Clifford’s second half was a far cry from his first. He completed 57% of his second-half passes while also throwing two touchdowns.

There were still chinks in the redshirt junior’s armor, however, as he threw both of his two interceptions in crunch time in the fourth quarter.

A Clifford fumble in the third quarter put Penn State down 35-7 midway through the third quarter, leaving no reason for James Franklin to leave his starting quarterback in.

Franklin, though, didn’t want to blow things up and elected to keep his starter in for as long as possible.

“With starting quarterbacks, you want to do everything you possibly can to give them a chance,” Franklin said. “At the time, we felt like it was the right decision.”

Clifford’s stats may have improved in the second half, but the Nittany Lions never truly got back into the game against Mike Locksley’s Terrapin program.

After Maryland scored its fifth touchdown off of Clifford’s turnover, Maryland’s win probability never dipped below 90%, according to ESPN.

With its chances of winning the game dwindling by each passing down, it was time for Penn State to make a fundamental change that could end up being exactly what the doctor ordered.

That move? Bench Sean Clifford.

It’s a difficult case to make, only because Clifford is in his second year as the starting quarterback and led the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record that culminated in a Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis as a redshirt sophomore.

In other words, he’s the bonafide starting quarterback.

“Cliff’s our guy, Cliff’s our quarterback,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said after the game. “Cliff’s obviously a phenomenal quarterback, but we all have to hold each other accountable.”

There’s no question that Clifford is and will be Penn State’s “guy” at the quarterback spot, but the question remains: should he be?

Take a look through the five-deep quarterback lineup and you’ll find some diamonds in the rough, who came into college as highly touted recruits.

Now 0-3, Franklin should put his energy into finding his next field general.

The second-string quarterback is redshirt sophomore Will Levis, who has already made a couple of appearances this season.

But he hasn’t looked great.

Levis appeared in both the Indiana and Ohio State games, rushing the ball two times for just one yard and a fumble.

The third-stringer, Ta’Quan Roberson, has appeared in just one game over the course of his two-year college career.

Maybe it’s time for him to bolster his individual résumé while also helping his team dig out of its three-loss hole.

Roberson arrived in Happy Valley as a dual-threat prospect and was the eighth-ranked recruit at his position out of Wayne, New Jersey.

With Clifford and Levis struggling, albeit in a small sample size for the latter, Roberson could provide a spark for the sputtering offensive unit led by coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

There could be no better option than Clifford, but you don’t know for certain until the personnel gets a try in real game scenarios.

What we do know, though, is that the game plan right now just isn’t working.

There may not be an easy answer when your team is winless through three games, but benching a quarterback who hasn’t done his part would be the first step toward laying a foundation for the future.

With his hand wrapped, Clifford walked into the press conference with a dejected demeanor and struggled to find any positives in his team’s performance.

Talking about his team’s inability to produce on offense, Clifford conceded he and his teammates need to perform better on each and every play.

“I’m not going to point a single finger, there are plays that need to be made and I need to make them,” Clifford said. “Things need to be changed.”

This thing, very easily, could be the quarterback depth chart.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE