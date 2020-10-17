A new tradition has officially begun at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions awarded safety Jonathan Sutherland with the No. 0 jersey on Saturday, a number given to the player who best exemplifies the special teams unit.

"The individual wearing 0⃣ is a tough, dependable, disciplined, physical leader, who inspires teammates with his accountability & production."Jonathan Sutherland was presented the 0⃣ jersey at practice today & will be the first Nittany Lion to wear the jersey. @jay_suth#WeAre pic.twitter.com/uuQQ714bXF — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 17, 2020

Sutherland, who was also named a team captain on Friday, is entering his fourth year with the program as a redshirt junior and has totaled 61 tackles in his career.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native will first be able to show off his new threads in Penn State’s season-opener against Indiana on Oct. 24.

