Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland (26) celebrates after a stopping a kickoff return during the game against the University of Pittsburgh at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept 14, 2019.

 Noah Riffe

A new tradition has officially begun at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions awarded safety Jonathan Sutherland with the No. 0 jersey on Saturday, a number given to the player who best exemplifies the special teams unit.

Sutherland, who was also named a team captain on Friday, is entering his fourth year with the program as a redshirt junior and has totaled 61 tackles in his career.

The Ottawa, Ontario, native will first be able to show off his new threads in Penn State’s season-opener against Indiana on Oct. 24.

