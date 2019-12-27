From the moment it was announced that Penn State would be heading to the Cotton Bowl, the Nittany Lions were excited to experience the Texas culture.

As Penn State landed in Dallas, numerous players stepped off the plane and onto the tarmac donning cowboy hats.

Since then, as the Nittany Lions have spent more time in Dallas, the culture of the city has taken hold of them with more and more players donning cowboy hats, leaving an important question — who has the most impressive hat?

“I would say myself,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “I have the best cowboy hat and I think that Judge [Culpepper] can back that up.”

But that wasn’t the case.

“I’m going to be biased and say that my cowboy hat is the best,” Culpepper said. “I like the wide brim, it looks really good. [Mustipher’s] is good and looks good on him… Coach Franklin also got one from the bowl that looks good.”

Not every player on the team feels that Mustipher has the best hat.

“The one that the Cotton Bowl gave Coach Franklin was probably the coolest cowboy hat I’ve seen,” linebacker Ellis Brooks said. “That was a really nice one.”

“I have to say Robert Windsor because I’m pretty sure he paid the most for his,” kicker Jordan Stout said.

But it didn’t take long to find another Penn State player that enjoyed Mustipher’s hat.

“Right now, I would have to say the person with the best hat would be PJ Mustipher,” cornerback and Texas native Trent Gordon said. “Actually it is a tie between him and Judge Culpepper. I think they both have really good cowboy hats, but I don’t have mine with me, just saying.”

“I would say PJ Mustipher,” wide receiver KJ Hamler said. “He really fits the part. He fits it, it’s PJ.”

But according to one player, Mustipher has more than just a cowboy hat for this trip.

“PJ Mustipher actually got a hat and a set of boots that actually match. I don’t know how much money he paid for them but I really like it,” linebacker Brandon Smith said. “It’s funny. It’s funny. It is really a sight to see.”

And while many Penn State players have added a cowboy hat to their wardrobe on the trip to Dallas, one player just wasn’t convinced about the hats.”

“I didn’t get one. That’s not me,” cornerback Keaton Ellis said. “A lot of guys are embracing the culture though. Some guys have the jeans and boots and the whole fit.”