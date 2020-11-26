A year ago, Caziah Holmes netted 117 all-purpose yards as the featured back for Cocoa High School in a devastating one-score loss in the Florida Class 4A state semifinal.

Saturday, 364 days later, Holmes could carve out his largest role since his high school stardom in Florida, which drew attention from Auburn, Florida and Ohio State.

Coming into his first Penn State season as the fourth-string running back, Holmes is in prime position to claim the starting job against Michigan with the potential absence of previous starter Devyn Ford, who was injured in the Nittany Lions’ matchup with Iowa.

Prior to Ford’s injury, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider was already missing the dual-threat combo of Journey Brown and Noah Cain to medical retirement and a season-ending injury, respectively.

And — like many young players in the blue and white this season — Holmes will look to serve a pivotal role in James Franklin’s scheme.

Alongside other true freshmen like fellow running back Keyvone Lee and wide receivers Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Holmes has already received a handful of meaningful touches in his first five career games.

Redshirt junior safety and two-time team captain Jonathan Sutherland expects the true freshmen to continue their early production as he and his teammates enter the second half of the campaign.

“A few guys are coming to mind. Parker Washington, Curtis Jacobs, guys like that,” Sutherland said. “The young guys have been stepping up and making plays.”

Washington, the No. 2 wideout behind junior Jahan Dotson, has caught 21 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in his first season in a Penn State uniform.

Although Washington is the only true freshman with a start under his belt, the three other freshmen on offense in Holmes, Lambert-Smith and Lee have all combined for 333 total yards this season — making them integral role players in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s system.

Franklin, whose team is 0-5 for the first time in its history, is opening up the depth chart for even more young players to gain important game experience this week against the Wolverines.

“We have to find a way to win on Saturday,” Franklin said. “There’s going to be more guys that get to play out of necessity, but it’s all about getting better today, and it’s all about what we have to do to be efficient.”

Tasked with making holes for the two true freshmen running backs, redshirt freshman offensive tackle Caedan Wallace has noticed the impact from Holmes and Lee in the Nittany Lion backfield.

“Coming in as freshmen and being able to play game one, that’s something that’s very challenging,” Wallace said. “Last year, I was in the same spot — but they weren’t playing me like they’re playing them.”

Wallace doesn’t see that impact peaking just yet, though, as he sees plenty of room for growth for the first-years.

“We definitely have confidence in them,” Wallace said. “We can see their athleticism and since they’re young, they’re kind of raw. That’s what’s exciting about them.”

But freshmen aren’t just stepping up on the offensive side of the ball — they’re also showing out on defense.

True freshman linebacker Curtis Jacobs has appeared in four out of the five Penn State games this year and registered a career-high two tackles in his latest game against Iowa.

Redshirt freshman Lance Dixon, who has been injected into the two-deep at the linebacker spot this fall, has noticed strides in Jacobs’ game since his arrival in Happy Valley this January.

“Curtis has progressed a lot,” Dixon said. “He’s doing a better job than most of us guys when we were coming in as freshmen.”

And as Penn State continues to weather the losses of stars such as Micah Parsons, Brown and most recently Pat Freiermuth, Dixon sees his younger counterparts continuing to make a stamp on the Nittany Lions’ upcoming contests.

“The young guys are gonna have to step up, it’s the only way that you do it,” Dixon said. “Next man up mentality.”

