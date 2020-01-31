Ty Howle, a former four-year letterman at Penn State, is returning to Happy Valley after seven years away from the program.

On Friday, Howle announced via Twitter that he is joining the coaching staff at Penn State, where he will be an offensive analyst.

Excited for the opportunity to head back home to State College to join the @PennStateFball staff! Looking forward to getting to work! #WEARE — Ty Howle (@CoachTHowle) January 31, 2020

Howle's hiring will fill the role of Kirk Campbell, who was an offensive analyst and Penn State's interim quarterbacks coach for the Cotton Bowl.