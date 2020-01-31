Ty Howie, AP Photo
AP

Ty Howle, a former four-year letterman at Penn State, is returning to Happy Valley after seven years away from the program.  

On Friday, Howle announced via Twitter that he is joining the coaching staff at Penn State, where he will be an offensive analyst.   

Howle's hiring will fill the role of Kirk Campbell, who was an offensive analyst and Penn State's interim quarterbacks coach for the Cotton Bowl. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags