After a busy weekend, the Nittany Lions have recorded another win with a commitment from 3-star weakside defensive-end Zuriah Fisher.

Fisher, out of Aliquippa High School in Aliquippa, PA, chose Penn State over the likes of Michigan State, Maryland and Pitt, among others.

At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Fisher is the 13th ranked recruit in the state of Pennsylvania and has a .8466 composite rating on 247sports.

Fisher was in Happy Valley for an official visit this past weekend during the Pitt game.