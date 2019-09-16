Buffalo, team arrival, Coach Franklin
Buy Now

Head coach James Franklin gives high-fives to fans during team arrival before the game against Buffalo at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

After a busy weekend, the Nittany Lions have recorded another win with a commitment from 3-star weakside defensive-end Zuriah Fisher.

Fisher, out of Aliquippa High School in Aliquippa, PA, chose Penn State over the likes of Michigan State, Maryland and Pitt, among others. 

At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Fisher is the 13th ranked recruit in the state of Pennsylvania and has a .8466 composite rating on 247sports.

Fisher was in Happy Valley for an official visit this past weekend during the Pitt game. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags