UPDATE: In a statement obtained by ESPN, Penn State and Wayne Sebastianelli clarified the statements made to the State College School District School Board on Wednesday night.

Regarding the claim that 30-35% of Big Ten athletes have been discovered to have heart conditions linked to Covid-19: It was incorrect. Here is some clarification from Penn State."Dr. Sebastianelli wishes to clarify this point, and apologize for any confusion." pic.twitter.com/ATUc2FxDrU — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) September 3, 2020

In the clarified statement, the 30-35% number of Big Ten athletes experiencing a heart issue after testing positive for the coronavirus that Sebastianelli said to the board was incorrect.

This number was verbally shared by a colleague on a forthcoming study, but was published at a lower rate.

The research was not conducted by Sebastianelli or Penn State.

Penn State also confirmed their have been no cases of myocarditis in Penn State student-athletes that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Original Story: As the SEC, ACC and Big 12 and various other conferences across the country continue to push toward a college football season starting in September, medical experts are constantly being called upon for their expertise, with various opinions.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 will not play sports this fall, while other schools will have fans at a reduced capacity.

The Big Ten has received a lot of criticism from parents and players for its decision to cancel the season, but at a State College School District board meeting on Wednesday night, Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State’s director of athletic medicine, gave new insight to the data the conference used to make its decision.

According to Sebastianelli, 30-35% of all student-athletes in the Big Ten who tested positive for the coronavirus displayed inflammation in their cardiac muscles, known as myocarditis, which in some situations can be fatal.

“What we have seen is when people have been studied with cardiac MRI scans, with symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID infections is a level of inflammation in cardiac muscles that's alarming,” Sebastianelli said. “We don’t know why it happens, we don’t know who it’s happening in but some of the testing that has occurred across the Big Ten has revealed roughly 30% of the athletes have this inflammation.”

Sebastianelli said if an athlete tests positive for the coronavirus it could drop their VO2 max, or the maximum amount of oxygen a person uses during intense exercise and cardiac output by 10%, which could have a massive impact on performance.

Sebastianelli added one of the difficulties is putting together all this information and figuring out the risk and whether sports should return.

“Putting the risk and mitigation together is really challenging for this,” Sebastianelli said. “It's really something we have no experience with. This is brand new.

“It’s something that needs to be respected. I’m not saying you cancel sports, but it needs to be respected.”

With the coronavirus being so new, there have been no long-term studies completed, nobody exactly knows the exact long-term impacts of myocarditis from the coronavirus.

Similarly, few people understand the long-term impacts of someone’s VO2 max or cardiac output dropping, or when an athlete could gain it back.

“When you get some of this other data coming in, it really creates a level of questioning and concern that we have to keep in mind and try to get comfortable with the level of risk out there,” Sebastianelli said.

Sebastianelli said a “robust testing platform” is something at the college level that needs to be implemented and that was one of the driving factors behind the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only schedule.

Sebastianelli also touched on the “bubble” environment Penn State Athletics created over the summer for its athletes and how it was effective, but unlike professional athletes, Penn State can’t keep track of it’s players 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Where our bubble was busted was when our athletes were off ICA time,” Sebastianelli said. “[They] went around to a pool party, went around to a social gathering. That is where the bubble concept breaks. It’s not the NBA, it’s not the NHL.”

Ultimately, when sports return, Sebastianelli said it’s only a matter of time before infections occur and schools need to be prepared to handle this and the unknown.

“It’s not if — it’s when — somebody gets infected. It will happen,” Sebastianelli said. “It doesn’t mean it will be a serious problem physically or long-term, but it will happen where somebody will get infected.”

