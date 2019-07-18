CHICAGO — For the final time as commissioner of the Big Ten, Jim Delany gave the opening press conference at the Big Ten media days in Chicago.

Kevin Warren is set to take over as commissioner of the Big Ten on January 1, 2020.

“One of the commitments I've made is to be the best commissioner in transition that I can be.” Delany said.

Here are some of the main takeaways from Delany’s press conference Thursday morning.

College Football Playoff

In each of the last two seasons the Big Ten has not been represented in the College Football Playoff.

Delany was questioned about the nine game conference schedule and its effectiveness in getting a Big Ten team to the College Football Playoff.

“We decided we wanted to have better games for our stadiums and for our fan base and for our players, so we went from eight to nine,” Delany said. “It happened to dovetail with some of the criteria that was developed by the founders of the CFP, but it wasn't done because of the CFP.”

Scheduling is one of the reasons that many believe the Big Ten hasn’t had the success or appearances it may have wanted in the CFP, but Delany doesn’t necessarily buy into that reasoning.

“I'm not sure if we were at eight that we would be in. Maybe we would,” Delany said. “But I think that Big Ten football is right up there with the very best, and I think they're positioned to continue to compete for championships in conference and national.”

Availability Report

At last year’s Big Ten media days, Delany made it clear that he felt that there should be a national rule in regards to player availability reports, which the NCAA does not require schools to release.

James Franklin and Penn State do not release any information in regards to player availability.

Delany made a push for the rule to be put in place, but apparently to no avail.

“It doesn't look like that's going to get done,” Delany said. “The NCAA picked up on it, studied it, and at the end of the day, for a variety of reasons -- and you can ask them what those reasons are -- I pushed it pretty hard, publicly I pushed it pretty hard and internally I worked with the groups that were studying it, but for their own reasons they have decided not to do that.”

Player Compensation

The payment of collegiate athletes is always a hot topic and Delany addressed that topic with an open mind.

“There's not litigation, but there's a study on name, image, and likeness which interests me. We're not the Olympics, we're not the NBA,” Delany said. “I wish students had more choice, and I think they're getting more choice, but in particularly with regard to pro sports, whether it's tennis or golf, I like the idea that they can make choices earlier on.”

Earlier this year the NCAA announced that it would “explore” compensation for name and likeness of its players.

“I think there is a path ultimately probably to the Supreme Court. I think benefits must be tethered to education.” Delany said.

Looking ahead

Delany announced that starting in September, soon-to-be commissioner Kevin Warren will be joining him as the two will work alongside one another until Delany’s tenure expires at the start of the new year.

“Kevin is a smart, experienced executive, lots of NFL and legal experience. He's also a former student-athlete. He's a parent of a couple student- athletes,” Delany said. “But importantly, just based on my short interaction with Kevin and talking to the other people who know him well, your sixth commissioner of the Big Ten is going to be a great leader for this conference.”

Delany is as confident as anyone in his replacement, who is currently the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Vikings.

This will be the first time that the Big Ten will see a change in commissioner in 30 years.

“I'm incredibly impressed by what he's done in his life, and kind of the skill set, the person that he is,” Delany said. “I think it's going to be a great fit, and I’m really proud of the decision the presidents made here.”