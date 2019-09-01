Penn State football weekly press conference, James Franklin
Following its dominant 79-7 win over Idaho, Penn State received a Sunday night commitment.

Devin Willock, a guard from Paramus, New Jersey, was the latest addition to the Nittany Lions 2020 class.

According to 24/7 Sports, Willock is a three-star prospect and the 24th best player in New Jersey.

Willock stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs in at 370 pounds.

Willock was also being recruited by Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Rutgers.

Penn State now has 24 commitments for its 2020 class according to 24/7 Sports.

