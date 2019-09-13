Pitt, Nittany Lion and Fans
The Nittany Lion high fives Penn State fans during the football game against Pitt at Heinz Field on Saturday, Sept 8, 2018. No. 13 Penn State defeated the Panthers 51-6.

 Aabha Vora

For the first time this season, fans can expect a bit of inclement weather when Penn State takes on Pitt in the third game of the 2019 season on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will host the Panthers in a 12 p.m. kickoff at Beaver Stadium. AccuWeather predicts cloudy skies in the State College area at kickoff, with a temperature of 68 degrees.

However, some light rain showers are expected to roll into the area during the game, with a projected 50 percent chance of rain in the forecast until 4 p.m.

The rest of the evening will be mostly clear, with temperatures in the low 70’s.

