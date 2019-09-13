For the first time this season, fans can expect a bit of inclement weather when Penn State takes on Pitt in the third game of the 2019 season on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will host the Panthers in a 12 p.m. kickoff at Beaver Stadium. AccuWeather predicts cloudy skies in the State College area at kickoff, with a temperature of 68 degrees.

However, some light rain showers are expected to roll into the area during the game, with a projected 50 percent chance of rain in the forecast until 4 p.m.

The rest of the evening will be mostly clear, with temperatures in the low 70’s.