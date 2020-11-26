In the year 2020, one of the universally learned concepts of a pandemic-ridden society is that everything is susceptible to change.

Change is a word that couldn’t be a better fit for the Penn State program, which after last season, thought it was entering a championship window while showcasing potential NFL stars.

But fast forward to November — no Micah Parsons, no Journey Brown, no Pat Freiermuth, and most notably, no wins.

With the changes that transpired among the roster over the last several months, players have needed to reform their roles and step up, one of those being junior linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Luketa came into the spring not even expecting to be a starter, as the Ottawa, Ontario, native was slated to play behind the elder Ellis Brooks at middle linebacker on the initial spring depth chart.

But once Parsons decided he would opt out of the upcoming college football season to prepare for the NFL draft, Luketa would be thrust into a starting role.

This is a spot in which Luketa’s teammates trusted the veteran linebacker, as his athleticism and versatility provided depth that would now be needed.

“I love Micah and we miss him, but he's doing things that's best for him and his family,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said following the departure of Parsons.

“As far as Jesse, I think over this quarantine, he turned into a different person and transformed his body. He knows all three positions, so he can play all three positions. I think he's knowledgeable and I trust him 100% to go get the job done.”

While a being in a starting spot at “Linebacker U” has massive expectations, Luketa said before the season that he knows how to lead by example, and he planned on his attitude rubbing off on others.

But that’s something that comes naturally for the third-year Nittany Lion, as his passion for the game of football gets him excited to go to work day in and day out.

“I'll wake up early in the morning around 6 a.m. and just have the urge to go watch film,” Luketa said. “Some of the little things like that, those types of characteristics are infectious and have been infectious.”

Now, as the program’s reputation is on the line staring down a potential winless season, the leaders of the program are going to have to exhaust all of their efforts into steering this ship back on course.

But this season isn’t the first time Luketa has faced some adversity in his football career.

In fact, in his first year at Mercyhurst High School in Erie, Pennsylvania, Luketa’s team struggled mightily and could only scrape together two wins on the year.

“The first season he came in here as a sophomore we went 2-8,” Mercyhurst head coach Jeff Root said. “He just continued to push the kids, and he's always gonna keep his nose to the grindstone and keep working.

“He stayed true to who he was, and really pushed some of the young guys and some of his peers as well, and really worked with the coaches.”

So as Luketa faces a similar scenario on the next level, this is the type of mentality the team’s co-captain needs to have, as a win against storied programs such as Michigan and Michigan State to finish out the season could preserve the near future of Penn State’s success.

At least that is how it worked out for the 6-foot-3 linebacker while at Mercyhurst, as just two years after its forgettable eight loss season, the team would reach the PA 3A State Championship game and nearly came away with the title.

Much of that success in Luketa’s final two varsity seasons is due to the preparation and leadership he continued to show in his time and Mercyhurst.

“His confidence was through the roof, and that just transitioned to leadership because he was able to lead in such a positive way. He wasn't a yeller at kids, he was a motivator, and it really, really showed,” Root said. “He's one of the best leaders I've ever been around. It wasn't surprising when he got to Penn State and he was that kind of a leader.”

Luketa has even been able to get training from one of the most established leaders in professional sports over the last decade last summer back in his home nation of Canada.

Philadelphia Flyers captain and Ottawa native Claude Giroux was able to work with Luketa in the gym over quarantine, and Luketa has kept in contact with the NHL captain over his time at Penn State.

“I’ve known [Giroux] since I was a kid,” Luketa said this summer. “He’s a dude that does not get tired. Training with him, I always have to be on my ps and qs, and he’s someone I’ll always keep in my corner and stay in contact with.”

So while being a catalyst for those around you is always an admirable trait for an athlete at any level, having the ability to back up the vocalness is equally as crucial.

And having a pivotal role on defense as both a talent and a leader is never an easy job, but it’s a role that Luketa is all too familiar with according to his defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who can never speak enough on what the versatile linebacker can provide for his unit.

“He's taken ownership of the defense,” Pry said. “He has real command for things, and he kind of reminds me of [Jason] Cabinda. He can say the wrong thing, and all 11 guys would do it for him.

“He's just a take charge guy.”

