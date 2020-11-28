In psychology, a flow state is defined as a mental state in which a person performing some activity is fully immersed in a feeling of energized focus, full involvement and enjoyment in the process of the activity.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford found his flow state against Michigan.

“I’m actually minoring in psychology, and one thing that we’ve talked about is when an athlete, or anybody really, gets in their state of flow,” Clifford said. “It’s definitely a game changer and it's fun when you get in that state where you could just play loose.”

The last few weeks, and the season in general, haven’t been easy for Clifford.

He threw more interceptions in five games than he did in 13 games last season, and he was benched against Nebraska before losing his starting job to redshirt junior quarterback Will Levis last week.

“I feel like I haven’t personally been in that [state], last year I was and after a couple losses this year I feel like it’s been tough to find that,” Clifford said. “But today, I just kind of let loose and had fun with my teammates — I felt like I was back to the Sean I used to be.”

Clifford got the start against the Wolverines and led the Nittany Lions to a 27-17 win, the first time they had won in Ann Arbor since 2009.

“I’ve never stopped trusting him, I’ve never lost any faith in him whatsoever, nobody has,” senior center Michal Menet said. “I think the biggest difference for him is that he’s been playing confidently… today was him, this is who Sean Clifford is.”

Clifford threw for 163 yards on 17-for-28 passing, but the most important stat the Cincinnati native put up in Penn State’s win was a zero.

Zero fumbles, zero interceptions and now zero questions about the status of his job as the starting quarterback.

Clifford managed the game, as the other phases came together to form four quarters of complimentary football.

The defense got stops when needed, the running game was consistent in picking up yardage and Penn State won the battle for field position — none of those things were happening in games prior.

Clifford wasn’t great in this game as a passer, he didn’t throw a touchdown pass and he missed on some potential big plays.

But that’s the thing, Clifford doesn’t have to be spectacular for this team to operate the way it wants to — he just can’t be self-destructive.

In games earlier this season, Clifford has had to take on a much heavier load of offensive duties for this team, whether that’s due to playing from behind or making up for the absences of key personnel Penn State thought it would be able to rely on.

The defense hasn’t been able to keep points off the board early in games and the offense has had to force the ball through the air while playing from behind.

One area where Clifford excelled was in the run game.

He recorded 73 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and was able to extend drives with his legs on multiple occasions.

“[Clifford] is very dangerous with his feet, as he’s shown in the past and he showed it today again.” Menet said.

With just over 13 minutes remaining in the game, Penn State got the ball back up just 20-17 with a chance to go up by two scores.

Clifford led the offense down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that saw the quarterback complete two clutch passes on third down to keep the drive alive.

The game plan going into that drive was no different from the one that the Nittany Lions’ offense has been trying to perfect all season.

“There’s a lot of things that go into a game plan, obviously no turnovers is one of them, execution is one of them, and then mentality,” Clifford said. “When I think of the four minute drive, I think of just mentality, setting the front, hitting the gaps and whoever has the ball in their hands just getting as many yards as they can.”

Clifford would eventually complete a pass on third down to junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson that set up a first and goal from the 3-yard line.

Levis came into the game and punched it in to put Penn State up 27-17 and seal the win.

“It’s been challenging on both [Levis and Clifford] and they both handled it extremely well,” James Franklin said. “I said last week that we were going to need them both the rest of this year and that is going to continue to be the case — I’m really proud of both of them.”

Now, the Nittany Lions sit at 1-5 without the chance to salvage a winning season.

Adversity has been a constant for the Penn State program and this win provided it with a glimpse of hope moving forward.

Despite struggling to produce the desired results through the first five games of the season, Clifford never doubted himself or the team that surrounds him.

“I have not and will never doubt myself,” Clifford said. “I know how hard this team works and how hard I work so there’s not one person or anybody who can tell me differently.”

Clifford has continued to lead the team whether or not he was at the top of the depth chart, and this game showed just how valuable that has been for the Nittany Lions.

“Sean is a true warrior, he’s faced adversity this season but he’s never quit, he’s never given up,” junior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “He’s led this team through the ups and the downs and that’s a testament to a true leader.”

