Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley underwent successful knee surgery on Friday after an injury suffered in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Barkley’s mom, Tonya Johnson, posted a picture of the current New York Giant, saying her son’s surgery was a success.
The third year back will remain out for the rest of the 2020 season.
