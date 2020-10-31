Saquon Barkley vs. Washington
AP

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley underwent successful knee surgery on Friday after an injury suffered in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Barkley’s mom, Tonya Johnson, posted a picture of the current New York Giant, saying her son’s surgery was a success.

Saquon Barkley post knee surgery screenshot

The third year back will remain out for the rest of the 2020 season.

