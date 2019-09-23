Saquon Barkley is expected to be absent from the New Giants huddle for the next few weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star running-back and former Penn Stater, will be sidelined for a few weeks because of the high ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The #Giants are expecting to be without star RB Saquon Barkley for the next several weeks because of his high-ankle sprain, source said. Not surprising given the nature of the injury and his presence with a walking boot and crutches on the sideline. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

Rapoport also said that this was expected since Barkley was seen on crutches after the game.

The Giants take the field again on Sunday against the Washington Redskins.