Blue-White, Saquon Barkley
Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who now plays for the New York Giants, gives an interview on the field during the Penn State Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

Saquon Barkley is expected to be absent from the New Giants huddle for the next few weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star running-back and former Penn Stater, will be sidelined for a few weeks because of the high ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Rapoport also said that this was expected since Barkley was seen on crutches after the game.

The Giants take the field again on Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

